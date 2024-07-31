Netflix subscribers are getting five new mobile games in July
We’re just less than a day away from August and Netflix announced that five new titles are joining its library of mobile games this month. Besides these five new titles, Netflix revealed the launch date for the highly anticipated Emily in Paris mobile game.
That said, starting today, Netflix subscribers can play five new games: Arranger, The Dragon Prince: Xadia, Minesweeper, Sports Sports, and Too Hot to Handle 3. Of course, the start of the new lineup is The Dragon Prince: Xadia, an action RPG (role-playing game) based on Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Dragon Prince.
Minesweeper is a modern take on the cult classic, so if you love solving puzzles and unlocking landmarks around the globe at the same time, you’ll definitely enjoy this one.
Arranger is another puzzler that mixes narrative and RPG elements. Developers promise “thoughtful puzzles that twist and play with the central mechanic.” In Arranger, when the player moves, the environment moves with them, which makes puzzles rather unique.
Finally, Too Hot to Handle 3 is a dating game based on the series with the same name. You’ll be flirting with singles, get tangled up in love triangles and make decisions that will have lasting consequences for your dating life.
Besides adding these five new games to its portfolio, Netflix Games also announced that Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris will be available the same day as Season 4: August 15.
Fans who already finished watching Season 6 of the Emmy-winning animated Netflix series, which debuted on July 26, can now continue their adventures in Xadia by playing the game for free on their mobile devices.
As the name suggests, Sports Sports is a collection of mini games that test players’ skills. You can even choose the way you want to play, from quick practice matches to multi-event championships and multiplayer showdowns.
