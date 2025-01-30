Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Netflix makes it easier for iOS users to binge their favorite TV shows

iOS Apps
Netflix Season Download button
Netflix for iOS gains new Season Download button | Image credit: Netflix
Netflix is finally bringing its iOS app to parity with the Android version when it comes to functionality. One of the most requested features is finally making its way to all iPhone and iPad users, the ability to download entire seasons of their favorite shows.

The streaming service announced this week that the much-requested Season Download button is rolling out to its iOS users. Already available on Android, the new feature makes it easier to download a season with just one tap instead of downloading every episode individually.

The new button can be found on a show’s display page, right next to the Share option. Once tapped, it will automatically start downloading the entire season of the show. Everything downloaded can then be found in the Downloads section under the My Netflix tab.

In related news, to celebrate the launch of this feature, Netflix revealed the top 5 most downloaded series of all time:

  1. Squid Game Season 1
  2. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  3. Squid Game Season 2
  4. ONE PIECE
  5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

With the release of the Season Download button, iOS users will finally be able to enjoy the same download experience as Android users, so if you’re an iPhone/iPad user now would be a good time to start binging your favorite TV shows.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

