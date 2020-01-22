iOS Android Apps

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 22, 2020, 11:22 AM
Netflix CEO admits Disney+ hurt it in the U.S.
Netflix on Tuesday announced its fourth-quarter earnings for 2019 and the streaming video company reported the addition of 420,000 net new subscribers in the U.S. during the period. But before you use that stat as proof that the November launch of Disney+ did not effect Netflix during the fourth quarter, guess again. The company expected that it would report 600,000 new subscribers in the states for the period. The 180,000 subscriber shortfall might have been related to the strong start that Disney+ got off to, with 10 million subscribers signed up in the first 24 hours

According to The New York Times, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted after the earnings announcement that Disney+ has "great" content and said that the rival streamer's strong lineup "takes away a little from us." While Netflix often falls short of its estimates (it happens half the time, says the Times), Netflix stated that during this past quarter it was impacted by the seven weeks that Disney+ was up and running during the fourth quarter. In the states, Netflix has 61 million subscribers and expects that figure to keep rising until it hits 90 million.

Netflix doesn't see Disney+ as a long term threat


Netflix added 8.4 million net new subscribers globally from October through December and set company records for the number of subscribers it picked up in Latin America, Asia and Europe during the period. On a quarterly basis, Netflix saw its global subscriber list rise 5.5% bringing the total to 167.1 million customers.


Netflix will also have some more competition coming starting in the second quarter of this year when NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer launches. The latter's inventory of content will include extremely popular fare including The Office. NBC/Universal reportedly paid $500 million for a five-year exclusive run for the sitcom on Peacock starting in 2021. The service will have two ad-supported tiers that will be free to Comcast and Cox subscribers although anyone can pay $4.99 a month for the Premium service. Comcast and Cox subscribers can also pay a monthly fee for ad-free streaming.

Hastings doesn't expect that Disney+ will negatively impact Netflix in the long term. "Most of their growth in the future is coming out of linear TV," the executive said. And frankly, the same might turn out to be true for Peacock.

During the fourth quarter, Netflix reported net income of $570 million or $1.30 per share. That compares to net of $134 million or 30 cents per share during 2018's fourth quarter. But last year's quarter includes a $438 million tax benefit. Revenue rose 30% from the $4.2 billion recorded during 2018's Q4 to $5.7 billion in 2019. The company announced that The Witcher was viewed by 76 million member households. But Netflix has changed the definition of a view to mean that a subscriber "chose to watch and did watch for at least 2 minutes — long enough to indicate the choice was intentional." Previously, a viewer had to watch 70% or more of an episode or film to qualify as a view. As a result, Netflix's future view counts will be hiked by 35%. For example, the number of views credited to Our Planet went from 33 million under the old definition to 45 million using the new definition.

For the current quarter, Netflix estimates that it will add 7 million net new subscribers globally vs the 9.6 million it added during last year's first quarter. Netflix expects to see elevated churn levels in the U.S. from January through March. Once again alluding to Disney+, the company's Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann said that Netflix has been experiencing "some elevated churn from pricing and competition."

Investors are not happy with the report. On NASDAQ, Netflix (NFLX) shares are down 1.8% and are trading at $331.94.

Vokilam
Reply

1. Vokilam

Posts: 1445; Member since: Mar 15, 2018

Both companies can die for all I care. They’ve been spewing so much more liberal propaganda as of late with all their new shows. Especially after Obama invested into Netflix.

posted on 1 hour ago

maherk
Reply

2. maherk

Posts: 7060; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

Stick to Fox News if it bothers you this much you snowflake.

posted on 1 hour ago

MsPooks
Reply

4. MsPooks

Posts: 310; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Of course, but the point is: you know what you're going to get when you tune into FNC, CNN, MSNBC, et al. The fact that you referred to Fox bears that out. Vokilam's point is that Netflix apparently wants to join that party, and it shouldn't.

posted on 43 min ago

Skizzo
Reply

6. Skizzo

Posts: 431; Member since: Jul 14, 2013

Fair point. It is at times a little too blatant, and while it mostly doesn't bother me or I can easily ignore it, you raise a good point...they shouldn't noticeably be of a particular political leaning. Disney has been guilty of the same thing. While they may be doing it for noble reasons, it often seems forced and preachy.

posted on 25 min ago

T-Dizzle
Reply

3. T-Dizzle

Posts: 160; Member since: Jul 21, 2015

Netflix is losing people in the U.S. because their content is terrible. It has been worse year over year.

posted on 1 hour ago

Skizzo
Reply

5. Skizzo

Posts: 431; Member since: Jul 14, 2013

They still put out some great content (The Witcher as the most recent example), but I'd have to agree with you for the most part. The term "Netflix Original" used to be met with excitement, but now it's been diluted by too many poor attempts at original content. They put out dozens of new shows per year, most of which are sub-par, and they drown the users in content, making it hard to find the good ones. It's the "throw everything at the wall, and see what sticks" mentality, which only further dilutes their overall quality standards.

posted on 35 min ago

Omarc07
Reply

7. Omarc07

Posts: 590; Member since: Nov 12, 2012

Netflix Same old boring content they had years ago . Disney plus has much better things on there . Heck even hulu + plus is better .

posted on 17 min ago

