Netflix adds a 'Double Thumbs Up' button to further improve its recommendations

Netflix adds a 'Double Thumbs Up' button to further improve its recommendations0
According to Netflix, the thumbs-up button shows Netflix's algorithms what movies and TV shows you like, but the double thumbs-up button shows which movies and TV shows you love. Based on which movies and shows received your double thumbs-up reaction, Netflix's algorithms will better recommend similar movies and shows that “what you enjoy.”
As Netflix explained, if you reacted with a double thumbs up to the TV show Bridgerton, the platform may even recommend you more movies or series starring some of the show's cast or other movies and shows from the same production company, which in this case is Shondaland.
Netflix's double thumbs-up button is located next to the thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons. You can see and use it now on the TV, web, and mobile versions of the service. And as Netflix said, "Don't be shy. Express yourself and tell us what you’re loving on Netflix. You know you want to."
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: