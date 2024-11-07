T-Mobile complaint leads NAD to recommend that Verizon modify multiple ads

The National Advertising Division (NAD) is a non-profit organization that monitors national advertising campaigns for truth and accuracy. The NAD is part of the Better Business Bureau's National Program using the reputation of the BBB to promote truthful and accurate advertising. T-Mobile recently brought a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge to the NAD about a commercial run by Verizon . This is a process used to get an expedited response from the NAD about a single-issue disputed ad.





In a press release, the BBB National Programs announced that after investigating T-Mobile 's complaint, the NAD recommended that Verizon stop making claims about texting services in remote locations that run over satellite in areas where there is no cellular or hotspot connectivity. Another option suggested to Verizon is to modify the ad to make it exactly clear what necessary conditions must be met in order for Verizon customers to use the satellite texting service.





T-Mobile 's argument was that Verizon 's ad made it seem as though Verizon offers satellite-supported texting services in remote locations no matter which phone a Verizon customer owns. The challenged ad was shown on Verizon 's website and in three commercials. Each commercial showed individuals in a remote location texting with a loved one. The words "Text Anywhere via Satellite: appear on the screen followed by a small font disclosure that says, Satellite connectivity requires select smartphones. Must be outside w/line of sight to satellite; might not work in parts of Alaska .



Verizon 's ads do not deliver the message that the satellite-supported texting is limited to Verizon 's website, "text anywhere with satellite," also doesn't deliver a clear and conspicuous message to Verizon customers. The NAD determined that this disclosure is not clear and is unlikely to be read and understood by consumers. Because consumers are not likely to read the small font disclosure, the NAD found that's ads do not deliver the message that the satellite-supported texting is limited to Apple devices that can run the latest build of iOS. The NAD also felt that the message conveyed on's website, "text anywhere with satellite," also doesn't deliver a clear and conspicuous message tocustomers.



