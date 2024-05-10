Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Motorola confirms Moto X50 Ultra arrives in China this month

Motorola is bringing yet another important device on the Chinese market, the Moto X50 Ultra. This is one of Motorola’s first phones to adopt Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which puts the Moto X50 Ultra at the threshold between flagships and mid-range devices.

Earlier today, Motorola confirmed that the Moto X50 Ultra will be introduced in China on May 16. The phone will probably go on pre-order right away for a price that will probably be leaked closer to the event.

Based on the teaser posted by Motorola on Weibo (via GeeksDigit), the Moto X50 Ultra will focus on AI features, but that’s not surprising considering that all big brands have jumped in the AI bandwagon.

As mentioned earlier, the Moto X50 Ultra is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is just slightly less powerful than the company’s flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Other highlights of the phone include a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a triple camera (50MP + 64MP + 50MP), a secondary 50-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging support.

The Moto X50 Ultra is likely to be launched globally as Moto Edge 50 Ultra, but the latter might have slightly different specs and a much different price.
