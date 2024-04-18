What is essential is invisible to the eye

"Wake up, Neo…"

They all have character.

what

Motorola has revived the wooden phone

Recommended Stories

Walnut

Bamboo

Ebony

Teak

Pros of a "wooden" phone:



Smokin' hot : A wooden back screams "NATURE!" and it's stylish; it appeals to users who prefer organic materials over synthetic ones. The intricate grain patterns and warm tones of wood can give each phone a distinct and timeless appearance.

: A wooden back screams "NATURE!" and it's stylish; it appeals to users who prefer organic materials over synthetic ones. The intricate grain patterns and warm tones of wood can give each phone a distinct and timeless appearance. Feeling good, feeling great : Wood offers a warm and natural texture, thus a comfortable grip is guaranteed. Personally, I often find wood more pleasant than cold metal or smooth glass. The tactile sensation of wood can create a more intimate and inviting user experience.

Cons of a "wooden" phone:



Will it last? Wood may be more prone to scratching, denting, or cracking compared to some metals or glass. Without protective coatings or treatments, wooden phone backs can show signs of wear over time, impacting their longevity.

Wood may be more prone to scratching, denting, or cracking compared to some metals or glass. Without protective coatings or treatments, wooden phone backs can show signs of wear over time, impacting their longevity. Maintenance : Generally speaking, wood requires special care to prevent damage from moisture, heat, or prolonged sunlight exposure. I'm aware that wooden backs are not exposed to the same weather conditions as a yacht, but, at the end of the day, it's still wood.

: Generally speaking, wood requires special care to prevent damage from moisture, heat, or prolonged sunlight exposure. I'm aware that wooden backs are not exposed to the same weather conditions as a yacht, but, at the end of the day, it's still wood. Heat : Wood can discolor or degrade when exposed to high temperatures, although modern manufacturing techniques can mitigate this risk. If future SoC have poor cooling, this could be a (burning) problem.

What else is there?

Ceramic : Known for its luxurious finish and scratch resistance, ceramic is an excellent choice for premium smartphones, despite being heavier and prone to shattering upon impact. Ceramic phone backs can withstand daily wear and tear while maintaining a pristine appearance.

: Known for its luxurious finish and scratch resistance, ceramic is an excellent choice for premium smartphones, despite being heavier and prone to shattering upon impact. Ceramic phone backs can withstand daily wear and tear while maintaining a pristine appearance. Bio-plastics : Fancy term for a material derived from renewable sources like corn starch or sugarcane, but require careful evaluation of durability and performance.

: Fancy term for a material derived from renewable sources like corn starch or sugarcane, but require careful evaluation of durability and performance. Recycled materials : Phones crafted from recycled plastics, metals, or e-waste components minimize reliance on virgin materials, contributing to sustainability efforts.

: Phones crafted from recycled plastics, metals, or e-waste components minimize reliance on virgin materials, contributing to sustainability efforts. Metal alloys : Aluminum or titanium alloys provide strength and durability while maintaining a premium appearance.

: Aluminum or titanium alloys provide strength and durability while maintaining a premium appearance. Glass composites : Hybrid glass-polymer or glass-fiber composites offer both strength and aesthetics, reducing the risk of shattering compared to pure glass backs. Reinforced glass materials enhance durability without compromising on design.

: Hybrid glass-polymer or glass-fiber composites offer both strength and aesthetics, reducing the risk of shattering compared to pure glass backs. Reinforced glass materials enhance durability without compromising on design. Natural fiber composites : Think of bamboo, cork, or flax fiber composites. They are lightweight and environmentally friendly, but require thorough evaluation for durability and functionality.

: Think of bamboo, cork, or flax fiber composites. They are lightweight and environmentally friendly, but require thorough evaluation for durability and functionality. Carbon fiber : Recognized for its strength and lightweight properties, carbon fiber offers durability and a modern aesthetic. However, it can be expensive and may interfere with wireless signals unless designed appropriately.

: Recognized for its strength and lightweight properties, carbon fiber offers durability and a modern aesthetic. However, it can be expensive and may interfere with wireless signals unless designed appropriately. Aerogel : Known as one of the lightest solid materials, aerogel is extremely porous and consists of a gel-like substance that is mostly air. It has remarkable thermal insulation properties and is often used in space missions and scientific research. This is going to be hard, but using aerogel will be a thing in the near future, I'm sure.





And Now for Something Completely Different

Porcelain , a.k.a. " Fine China ": it's posh (and your grandma will love it), just don't drop it. Just don't.

, a.k.a. " ": it's posh (and your grandma will love it), just don't drop it. Lego bricks : Imagine a customizable phone back covered in Lego bricks, offering endless design possibilities but with sharp corner concerns. This could be classified as a weapon – those who've stepped barefoot on a Lego brick, will understand what I mean.

: Imagine a customizable phone back covered in Lego bricks, offering endless design possibilities but with sharp corner concerns. This could be classified as a weapon – those who've stepped barefoot on a Lego brick, will understand what I mean. Shape memory alloys : These alloys can return to their original shape after being deformed. That's what the future holds for the foldable (book style and flip form factor) devices!

: These alloys can return to their original shape after being deformed. That's what the future holds for the foldable (book style and flip form factor) devices! Feathers : Imagine your next iPhone or Galaxy S in soft, fluffy feathers. Just don't laugh out too loud if you're tickled during calls!

: Imagine your next iPhone or Galaxy S in soft, fluffy feathers. Just don't laugh out too loud if you're tickled during calls! Bubble wrap : Who wouldn't enjoy popping bubble wrap on their phone case for stress relief? However, protection against drops may be compromised by the lightweight and compressible nature of bubble wrap.

: Who wouldn't enjoy popping bubble wrap on their phone case for stress relief? However, protection against drops may be compromised by the lightweight and compressible nature of bubble wrap. Whetstone : It's going to be heavy, but a phone made out of whetstone would be indispensable when you're in a desperate need of slicing your tomatoes paper-thin: just sharpen your knife on your phone!

: It's going to be heavy, but a phone made out of whetstone would be indispensable when you're in a desperate need of slicing your tomatoes paper-thin: just sharpen your knife on your phone! Pizza : Everybody loves pizza! Its unsurpassed aroma will be there for you every time you pick up the phone – just be cautious of attracting hungry onlookers… (Okay, I'm hungry, it's pretty obvious!)





With the help of AI, here's a sneak peek at those outrageous concepts:





The smartphone realm needs a fresh idea or two, don't you think?