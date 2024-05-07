Live images and most specs surface for the Moto X50 Ultra
The Motorola Moto X50 Ultra is the upcoming top-of-the-line flagship for Motorola in China for 2024. The Lenovo unit is continuing its efforts to return to the top of the Android charts where it was in 2009 when it practically put the Google-owned platform on the map with the Motorola DROID. The company soon gave up the Android throne to Samsung and its Galaxy S line. While HTC made a strong effort with the beautiful HTC One (M7) and HTC One (M8), the firm lost its way as did Motorola and LG.
Motorola's comeback started with success in the low-end budget arena, and eventually the company felt comfortable dipping its feet into the flagship market again. But the comeback for Motorola is far from complete as the company needs a phone that can compete with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone. Earlier this year we wondered out loud whether the Moto X50 Ultra could be that phone.
Per mysmartprice the handset was just featured on China's TENAA certification site sporting a model number of XT2401-2. The phone features a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a 1220 x 2712 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The octa-core application processor (AP) under the hood sounds very much like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Memory options include 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB of RAM. Buyers can choose among 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of native storage.
The rear camera array will include a primary camera behind a 50MP sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Motorola might deploy a 64MP periscope lens for the telephoto camera. The front-facing camera will be driven by a 50MP image sensor. The battery has a capacity of 4500mAh and recently surfaced on the 3C website with support for 125W fast charging which will take the battery from 0% to 100% in just 23 minutes. You can charge wirelessly at a speed as fast as 50W.
The Moto X50 Ultra is the Chinese version of the Edge 50 Ultra but might include additional AI capabilities as promoted by Motorola in earlier teasers.
