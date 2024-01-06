You can still snatch Motorola's impressively powerful ThinkPhone for peanuts on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Christmas may be long gone, but that sweet 43% discount that Amazon had on Motorola's stylish ThinkPhone for the holiday is still alive and kicking. That's right, the Motorola ThinkPhone with 256GB of storage space is still available for a whopping $301 off its price, and we suggest you act fast and snatch one now — if you haven't already — since you never know when Amazon will change its mind and return this awesome phone for business people at its usual not that budget-friendly price.
The Motorola ThinkPhone is a pretty handsome fella, which also packs a lot of muscle. This bad boy is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and has enough strength to handle demanding tasks and run heavy games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any hiccups.
Furthermore, the Motorola ThinkPhone takes lovely photos with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the former can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can capture clips in up to 4K at 30fps. In other words, the phone excels on both fronts.
The Motorola ThinkPhone is the complete package. And right now, this bad boy is a real steal on Amazon thanks to that incredible 43% price cut it's currently enjoying. So, what are you waiting for? Snatch a brand-new, top-tier Motorola ThinkPhone for peanuts now!
The Motorola ThinkPhone is a pretty handsome fella, which also packs a lot of muscle. This bad boy is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and has enough strength to handle demanding tasks and run heavy games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any hiccups.
Furthermore, the Motorola ThinkPhone takes lovely photos with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the former can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can capture clips in up to 4K at 30fps. In other words, the phone excels on both fronts.
In addition to top-tier performance and pretty capable cameras, the Motorola ThinkPhone comes equipped with a big 5000mAh battery, which should be able to last you roughly two days on a single charge with moderate usage. On top of that, the phone packs 15W wireless and 68W wired charging, which can fully charge the battery in about 54 minutes.
The Motorola ThinkPhone is the complete package. And right now, this bad boy is a real steal on Amazon thanks to that incredible 43% price cut it's currently enjoying. So, what are you waiting for? Snatch a brand-new, top-tier Motorola ThinkPhone for peanuts now!
Things that are NOT allowed: