Motorola teases an upcoming Razr foldable with a large external display and breakthrough refresh rate

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 definitely feels on edge that it may soon lose its crown as the best flip phone on the market. Motorola just released a new teaser for an upcoming Moto Razr phone on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, boasting that the new foldable will have a large external screen and a breakthrough refresh rate. The teaser also states that a new Moto Razr is coming soon.

As for when this "soon" might be, according to the rumor mill, Motorola might announce two new Moto Razr phones in Madrid on June 1st. The rumors also claim that the new foldables will debut in the US on the same date.

Yes, the rumors indicate that there will be two Moto Razr models this year: a Pro and a Lite model, which should be more affordable. However, we don't know much about the possible specs of the two devices or even their exact names.

Most likely, the phone that Motorola teased is the Moto Razr Pro. Allegedly, the Pro model, which could also be named the Motorola Razr+ 2023 or Razr 40 Ultra, will have a big external screen, possibly the largest outer screen put on a clamshell flipper so far.

Also, the phone is expected to pack a 6.7-inch OLED inner display with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. And a refresh rate of 144Hz would indeed be a breakthrough, as the maximum refresh rate available on foldables is currently 120Hz.

In addition to that, the Moto Razr Pro is expected to feature a 3,640mAh battery and be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which means that the phone will pack a lot of firepower if it indeed comes with such silicon on board.

