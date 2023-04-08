The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra tipped to have the largest external display on a clamshell flipper

The latest competitive battle in the smartphone market is in the foldable sector where clamshell flip phones like the unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the Vivo X Flip, and the already released Oppo Find N2 Flip battle over which unit has the name that is less likely to tie up your tongue. Seriously though, the real battle is over which phone has the largest and most capable external display.







Over the years, Samsung has gradually increased the size of the Galaxy Z Flip's cover display from 1.1 inches to the 1.9-inch screen found on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4. If renders from multiple sources are legit, this year's Galaxy clamshell will sport a huge 3.4-inch cover display . In addition, one render not only showed the large cover display, it also revealed a smaller screen to the side of the two rear-facing cameras that would show the time, date, battery percentage, and AR emojis..





The new cover screen for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly allow users to get a quick look at notifications, widgets, and quick settings without having to open the phone. If it does weigh in at 3.4 inches, Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen will top the 3.3-inch external display on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The latter is unusual since it is in portrait orientation. The external display on the unannounced Vivo X Flip is also going to be large as we can see from a live image of the phone that was recently posted on Weibo









But the largest external screen on a clamshell flipper this year could belong to another unannounced device, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (to be known in China as the Motorola Razr+ 2023). We recently pointed out that the phone had been certified by a couple of Asian regulatory agencies (China's CQC and the United Arab Emirates' TDRA). It also was certified by Canada's REL agency.





As per MyDrivers (via Gizchina ), while the design of the 2023 Razr will stay faithful to the one used in the last generation clamshell (you know, the model that was not released in the United States), the buzz around the water cooler is that Motorola has greatly increased the size of what it calls the Quick View (external) screen from 2.7-inches to as much as 4.5-inches. With greater screen size comes greater capabilities my Uncle Ben used to tell me (he also owned some sort of rice business) and Motorola is supposedly going to add new functionality to the Razr's external display.





Currently, the Quick View screen shows notifications and allows you to respond to them. It also gives users the ability to take voice and video calls and send quick messages. The Razr's external display also makes it a snap for users to send quick messages and even take selfies. The advantage, of course, is that the phone doesn't need to be opened to handle these things.





We expect the Razr 40 Ultra to sport a 6.7-inch plastic OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate (that's so Motorola as is the phone's protection from splashes). Under the hood, we might find the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with the base model carrying 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear camera array will supposedly consist of a 64MP camera and a 13MP camera. A 32MP front-facing camera is said to be along for the ride.





One of the recent filings revealed that the battery capacity for the new Razr will weigh in at 3650mAh compared to the 3500mAh battery powering the Razr (2022). The Razr 40 Ultra's battery will supposedly fast charge at 33W.





The big question is whether such a large Quick View display on the new Razr 40 Ultra can help Motorola take some sales away from the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Remember, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were the top-selling foldables worldwide in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

