Some Motorola Razr+ users are not receiving software updates

The Motorola Razr+ (aka the Razr 40 Ultra), currently on sale by the manufacturer for $699.99 (that's a $300 or 30% haircut) has some great features for a foldable clamshell flipper. The best feature is the 3.6-inch Quick View external display that could theoretically allow you to use the phone for just about everything you want it to do without having to open the device and expose that 6.9-inch P-OLED display.

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included $300 off (30%) Gift $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





However, there seems to be a problem with some units being unable to obtain over-the-air (OTA) software updates. On a However, there seems to be a problem with some units being unable to obtain over-the-air (OTA) software updates. On a Lenovo (Motorola's parent company) forum page , some Razr+/Razr 40 Ultra users complain that they haven't received any updates in months. The thread was started in August and is continuing to this day.





A U.S. Razr+ owner named Melisa wrote on Tuesday to Lenovo and said, "I just found this forum thread and have been experiencing the same issue. Purchased the phone when it was released in June and I have never had a single update. My phone is on the May 1, 2023 security patch. Version T1TZ33.3-62-25. Attached screenshots to confirm. May I please get assistance with having this issue resolved and also receiving the latest security patches?" Her screenshots show that she has no update history and that the phone is running the May 1 security patch."









Some Razr+ users with a Windows PC have downloaded the Rescue and Smart Assistant (RSA) to obtain the software updates for their Razr+. However, using this will automatically wipe your phone and perform a dreaded factory reset. Because of this, and because the RSA is not offered to Linux and Mac users, it shouldn't be considered an alternative that all Razr+ users can employ to get up to date when it comes to their software updates.









Motorola is working on fixing this issue but responses from company employees on the Lenovo board show that the company has been trying to find a solution for months. Sometimes, though, a miracle happens. A post from Reddit user muavindecocuktu, which was just published on the platform yesterday, reads, "Thank you, it solved for me somehow. Now I have November 1st update. It updated itself several times in a row." His Razr+ had been stuck on the May 1st security update.



