Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ foldable even more affordable with free credit on top of discount





We're talking, of course, about the aptly named Razr Plus, or We're talking, of course, about the aptly named Razr Plus, or Razr+ (2023) , which normally costs $999.99 unlocked, thus going directly up against Samsung's super-premium and hugely popular Z Flip 5 . But amazingly enough, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell received a gigantic $300 discount just a few months after its commercial US debut, essentially retaining its heavily reduced price point then all through the busy holiday shopping season.

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black Color, $50 Promotional Credit Included $300 off (30%) Gift Buy at Amazon





Now that said season is sadly, officially, and completely over, Amazon has incredibly done the unthinkable, not only keeping that bonkers Motorola Razr Plus deal alive a little bit longer, but actually improving it to make the handset even harder to turn down.





Bargain hunters will be delighted to know they can still shave the aforementioned 300 bucks off the flexible phone's $999.99 list price without meeting any special requirements or jumping through any sort of hoops while also scoring an additional $50 in Amazon.com credit sans having to lift a finger or do anything extraordinary.





You just have to order the black-coated Razr+ before the promotion inevitably expires, and on top of the instant $300 discount, you'll get your credit automatically added to your Amazon account 30 days after the device ships.









Obviously, the aforementioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor doesn't make this bad boy quite as zippy as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Obviously, the aforementioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor doesn't make this bad boy quite as zippy as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy Z Flip 5 , but other than that, the two Android-based clamshells are similarly impressive in almost every major area, from battery life to camera performance, overall build quality, and screen real estate (both inside and out).