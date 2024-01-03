Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ foldable even more affordable with free credit on top of discount
The affordable foldable dream has been made possible a lot sooner than many of us expected with last year's Motorola Razr launch, but what's perhaps even more remarkable and surprising about the brand's Galaxy Z Flip-rivaling product lineup is that it also includes a high-end model you can routinely get at a very reasonable price of its own.
We're talking, of course, about the aptly named Razr Plus, or Razr+ (2023), which normally costs $999.99 unlocked, thus going directly up against Samsung's super-premium and hugely popular Z Flip 5. But amazingly enough, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell received a gigantic $300 discount just a few months after its commercial US debut, essentially retaining its heavily reduced price point then all through the busy holiday shopping season.
Now that said season is sadly, officially, and completely over, Amazon has incredibly done the unthinkable, not only keeping that bonkers Motorola Razr Plus deal alive a little bit longer, but actually improving it to make the handset even harder to turn down.
Bargain hunters will be delighted to know they can still shave the aforementioned 300 bucks off the flexible phone's $999.99 list price without meeting any special requirements or jumping through any sort of hoops while also scoring an additional $50 in Amazon.com credit sans having to lift a finger or do anything extraordinary.
You just have to order the black-coated Razr+ before the promotion inevitably expires, and on top of the instant $300 discount, you'll get your credit automatically added to your Amazon account 30 days after the device ships.
If the hot new deal happens to feel somewhat familiar, by the way, it might be because Best Buy recently offered a $50 gift card of its own as an extra sweetener for the marked-down Motorola Razr+. That's no longer the case, mind you, so Amazon is definitely your number one purchasing option right now as far as one of the absolute best foldable phones out there is concerned.
Obviously, the aforementioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor doesn't make this bad boy quite as zippy as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy Z Flip 5, but other than that, the two Android-based clamshells are similarly impressive in almost every major area, from battery life to camera performance, overall build quality, and screen real estate (both inside and out).
