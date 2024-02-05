Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The eye-catching powerhouse, Motorola Razr+ 2023, is discounted by $300 on both Motorola and Amazon
It's time to up your game and snag your next foldable phone!

Wait, wait! What do you mean, you've never owned a foldable before? Why not? They are sleek-looking, typically packing an insane amount of firepower. Plus, they catch everyone's attention when you fold them because they are not mainstream, and people haven't gotten used to seeing phones that fold in half. In other words, foldables are awesome!

But the even more amazing thing is that Amazon and Motorola currently have a sweet deal on the high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 with 256GB of storage space, allowing you to snag a top-tier foldable at a lovely $300 discount if you take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs. Furthermore, if you trade in your old phone with Motorola, you could score additional savings of up to $100! But, if you own a previous-generation Moto Razr, you can enjoy $200 in savings instead of $100.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save big with trade-in!

The 256GB variant of the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is discounted by $300 at Motorola as well. Trade in your old phone for additional savings of up to $200. The Motorola Razr+ 2023 has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos and is a real bargain.
$500 off (50%) Trade-in
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!

The 256GB variant of the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is discounted by $300 on Amazon. The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos and is a real bargain at its current price!
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 has enough horsepower under the hood to handle demanding tasks without any issues.

Additionally, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 sports 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras on its front cover and a 32 MP shooter for selfies. The phone takes beautiful images and can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

Moreover, albeit small, the 3,800mAh power cell on deck provides enough charge to last you through the day without top-ups. In addition to that, the 30W wired charging on board is capable of recharging the battery in under an hour, so you won't wait long to use your fancy phone again in case you need a quick top-up during the day.

With top-tier performance, nice cameras, good battery life, and a sleek look, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bang for your buck, especially now that it can even be yours for less. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to give foldables a chance and snag this bad boy for less today!

