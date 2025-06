At 50% off, the Razr+ (2023) is probably the cheapest foldable right now

Motorola Razr+ (2023): Save $500 on Amazon! $500 off (50%) Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off the Motorola Razr+ (2023), allowing you to get one for just under $500. The phone still offers good performance, takes beautiful photos, and is an absolute steal right now. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

best foldable phone

With this discount, you can treat yourself to what was once Motorola 'sfor just under $500. That's a phenomenal deal when you consider that it would have set you back about $1,000 a few years ago. Furthermore, Amazon's generous discount probably makes the Razr+ (2023) the most affordable foldable you can get right now.Also, you receive quite a lot for only $500. In addition to a sleek, foldable design that allows the Motorola Razr+ (2023) to take up less space in your pocket than conventional phones, its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, still provides solid performance and can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat.Moreover, having been one of the best foldable phones on the market, it also takes beautiful photos with its 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras and a 32 MP snapper for selfies. And while it sports a small 3,800mAh power cell, it still offers all-day battery life. Plus, its 30W wired fast charging can bring the battery to 100% in under an hour.All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is an absolute steal on Amazon right now. Also, since it'll continue to receive updates until June 2027, you won't need to replace it anytime soon. So don't waste time—grab one with this deal now while you can!