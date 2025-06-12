At 50% off, the Razr+ (2023) is probably the cheapest foldable right now
The phone can be yours for just under $500, a bargain price for all it brings to the table. Don't miss out!
Amazon's astounding $300 discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2025) has dropped this foldable powerhouse to a new all-time low, but you'll still have to shell out about $700 to embrace the foldable lifestyle.
Don't get us wrong, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is an absolute bargain at this price with its powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, impressive 50 MP main camera, and vibrant 6.9-inch AMOLED display. However, if you want to score a capable clamshell foldable for even less than that, be sure to grab the Razr+ (2023) while it's still a whopping 50% off on Amazon.
With this discount, you can treat yourself to what was once Motorola's best foldable phone for just under $500. That's a phenomenal deal when you consider that it would have set you back about $1,000 a few years ago. Furthermore, Amazon's generous discount probably makes the Razr+ (2023) the most affordable foldable you can get right now.
Also, you receive quite a lot for only $500. In addition to a sleek, foldable design that allows the Motorola Razr+ (2023) to take up less space in your pocket than conventional phones, its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, still provides solid performance and can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat.
All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) is an absolute steal on Amazon right now. Also, since it'll continue to receive updates until June 2027, you won't need to replace it anytime soon. So don't waste time—grab one with this deal now while you can!
Moreover, having been one of the best foldable phones on the market, it also takes beautiful photos with its 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras and a 32 MP snapper for selfies. And while it sports a small 3,800mAh power cell, it still offers all-day battery life. Plus, its 30W wired fast charging can bring the battery to 100% in under an hour.
