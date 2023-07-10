Best Motorola Razr deals: Razr Plus already sees discounts

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
The newest iteration of Motorola’s high-end flip phones, the Razr Plus, is now very much real, and it’s absolutely amazing. Like most flagship phones of today, the Motorola Razr Plus boasts plenty of fantastic features. On the downside, its price tag isn’t something everyone can afford to pay for a smartphone. Well, we’re here today to show you the best Motorola Razr Plus deals available right now. Those will help you get the latest Motorola device with a sweet discount.

Grab Motorola's ultimate flip phone with a discount from Motorola

The Motorola Razr Plus can be yours from Motorola for as low as $649 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola gives customers a $200 additional discount on top of their trade-in value if they return a previous Razr phone when purchasing the new device. The Razr Plus is available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta.
$350 off (35%) Trade-in
$649
$999
Buy at Motorola


Motorola Razr Plus deal at Motorola


If you purchase the Motorola Razr Plus at Motorola with a trade-in, you’ll be able to get this cutting-edge device for as much as $350 less. Motorola sells its Razr Plus at the listed price of $999, but purchasing it with a trade-in allows you to get the new flagship phone at a bargain price.

  • As low as $649 for the Razr Plus with an eligible trade-in
  • An additional $200 discount if you trade in a previous Razr device

Apart from the brand-new and stylish Razr Plus, which can be yours with a sweet discount from Motorola, the merchant also sells the Edge+ for $500 less than its usual price. Its price can drop to as low as $1 with an eligible trade-in. The Edge 30 Fusion in the Viva Magenta is also available with a pair of Moto Buds 600 ANC TWS true wireless earbuds for just $499.

Snatch the Motorola Razr Plus from AT&T and save big!

The Motorola Razr Plus can be yours for just $5/mo with an eligible installment plan from AT&T. If you take advantage of this offer, you can also pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan. No trade-in is required.
$819 off (82%)
$180
$999
Buy at AT&T

Motorola Razr Plus deal at AT&T


AT&T is very generous with its deal on the brand-new Motorola Razr Plus. If you’re an AT&T customer, you can purchase the flagship phone by Motorola for just $5/mo for 36 months with a qualifying installment plan. No trade-in is required to take advantage of this awesome deal on the Razr Plus.

  • Up to $820 in bill credits on the Motorola Razr Plus with 256GB of storage
  • A trade-in option is available

Amazon's deal on the Motorola Razr Plus is great, too!

Amazon currently offers the flagship phone by Motorola with a 15% discount on its usual price. The merchant sells the unlocked US version of the device. Grab the Motorola Razr Plus with 256GB of internal storage in the Infinity Black color today and save big in the process!
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Plus deal at Amazon


Amazon ditched the trade-in requirement and opted to lower the retail price of this beast instead.

  • $150 off
  • free returns are available

Motorola Razr Plus (2023), 256GB: Now $100 off on Best Buy

Best Buy sells the unlocked version of the Motorola Razr Plus in Infinite Black for $100 less than its listed price. The merchant allows you to save even more when trading in a similar eligible device. Also, buying the Razr Plus right now comes with a gift: a free one-month trial of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
$100 off (10%) Gift
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best Buy deal on the Motorola Razr Plus

At Best Buy, you don't just get the Motorola Razr Plus for $100 less than its regular price, but you also receive a free gift with your purchase!

  • A free gift is included
  • Trading in a similar device allows you to save even more

