Best Motorola Razr deals: Razr Plus already sees discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The newest iteration of Motorola’s high-end flip phones, the Razr Plus, is now very much real, and it’s absolutely amazing. Like most flagship phones of today, the Motorola Razr Plus boasts plenty of fantastic features. On the downside, its price tag isn’t something everyone can afford to pay for a smartphone. Well, we’re here today to show you the best Motorola Razr Plus deals available right now. Those will help you get the latest Motorola device with a sweet discount.
If you purchase the Motorola Razr Plus at Motorola with a trade-in, you’ll be able to get this cutting-edge device for as much as $350 less. Motorola sells its Razr Plus at the listed price of $999, but purchasing it with a trade-in allows you to get the new flagship phone at a bargain price.
Apart from the brand-new and stylish Razr Plus, which can be yours with a sweet discount from Motorola, the merchant also sells the Edge+ for $500 less than its usual price. Its price can drop to as low as $1 with an eligible trade-in. The Edge 30 Fusion in the Viva Magenta is also available with a pair of Moto Buds 600 ANC TWS true wireless earbuds for just $499.
AT&T is very generous with its deal on the brand-new Motorola Razr Plus. If you’re an AT&T customer, you can purchase the flagship phone by Motorola for just $5/mo for 36 months with a qualifying installment plan. No trade-in is required to take advantage of this awesome deal on the Razr Plus.
Amazon ditched the trade-in requirement and opted to lower the retail price of this beast instead.
Motorola Razr Plus deal at Motorola
- As low as $649 for the Razr Plus with an eligible trade-in
- An additional $200 discount if you trade in a previous Razr device
Motorola Razr Plus deal at AT&T
- Up to $820 in bill credits on the Motorola Razr Plus with 256GB of storage
- A trade-in option is available
Motorola Razr Plus deal at Amazon
- $150 off
- free returns are available
Best Buy deal on the Motorola Razr Plus
At Best Buy, you don't just get the Motorola Razr Plus for $100 less than its regular price, but you also receive a free gift with your purchase!
- A free gift is included
- Trading in a similar device allows you to save even more
