Motorola Android

Motorola Moto G9 Plus retail listing reveals key specs and possible price

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 06, 2020, 6:37 AM
Motorola Moto G9 Plus retail listing reveals key specs and possible price
Motorola announced the low-end Moto G9 Play in Europe less than two weeks ago. Now, the Chicago-based company is gearing up to launch the mid-range Moto G9 Plus, which is the subject of today’s leak.

A massive display paired with a massive battery


An early retail listing published by carrier Orange Slovakia (via Roland Quandt) corroborates recently leaked press renders of the Motorola Moto G9 Plus. Some details are missing, but it does also reveal several key specifications. 

The smartphone looks set to feature a massive 6.8-inch punch-hole display, for starters, complete with LCD technology and a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution. The bezels are decently slim but the phone’s still pretty bulky.

It measures in at 169.98 x 78.1 x 9.69mm and weighs a hefty 223g. That makes it significantly bigger than both the previous-gen Moto G8 Plus (158.4 x 75.8 x 9.1mm, 188g) and the premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g). 

Motorola has fitted it with a quad-camera setup on the rear that’s led by a 64-megapixel sensor. There’s no word on the other cameras yet, but history suggests they could be ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors respectively.

Sitting on the inside is an impressive 128GB of expandable internal storage coupled with 4GB of RAM. The chipset isn’t specified, but a Snapdragon 600 or 700-series option that doesn’t support 5G networks is expected.

Last on the list of specifications is Android 10 straight out of the box and a huge 5,000mAh battery that presumably supports some form of fast charging technology.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus announcement date and price


The Motorola Moto G9 Plus should be announced at some point in the near future. The aforementioned retail listing mentions of price tag of €255 for Europe.

