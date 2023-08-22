Amazon UK is now letting you get the Motorola's top-of-the-line Razr 40 Ultra for less than usual

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (8, 256GB, Viva Magenta): Now £101 OFF on Amazon UK Grab the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Viva Magenta for £101 off its price from Amazon UK. The phone has awesome performance, takes beautiful photos, and it's amazing that it can now be yours for less. £101 off (10%) Buy at Amazon

With a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 high-end processor under the hood complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra can deal with demanding tasks and games without even breaking a sweat. Oh, and given the fact that its display supports a mental 165Hz refresh rate, the phone should feel fast as a rocket.Additionally, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 12 MP wide and a 13 MP ultrawide camera on its front cover screen and a 32 MP sensor as a selfie shooter. The cameras on board take beautiful photos and capture videos of exceptional quality.As for the battery life, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra packs a 3,800mAh battery capable of lasting throughout the day without needing a recharge — with regular usage. And when you need to fill up the tank, you'll only need a little under an hour to completely charge your phone.The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is an amazing phone. But the most awesome thing here is not the phone itself; it's the fact that it can now be yours for less, thanks to Amazon UK's current discount. This is why we strongly advise you to take advantage of this offer, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a Motorola Razr 40 Ultra at a lower price today.