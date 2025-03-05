The Motorola Razr (2024) becomes the cheapest foldable with this sweet $200 discount
The foldable gem, Motorola Razr+ (2024), may be selling fast with Amazon's latest discount, but it's not the only clamshell star getting a major markdown. The retailer is also offering the Razr (2024) at a generous $200 price cut.
Thanks to Amazon's deal, you can grab the cheapest foldable on the market for just under $500, making it the perfect choice if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle without overspending. And don't worry — the vanilla Razr may be on the budget side, but it offers plenty of value and is an absolute bargain at its current price.
While not as powerful as its bigger brother or the Galaxy Z Flip 6, our friend here still delivers speedy performance. Its mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, can handle most tasks without any hiccups.
Additionally, the phone rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, allowing you to enjoy an incredible viewing experience. Plus, the screen supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the device feel snappier.
So, yeah! For just under $500, this Razr phone is an absolute steal. Not only does it deliver fast performance, but it also packs a gorgeous display and takes decent photos. And thanks to its clamshell foldable design, it's compact and easy to carry around. Therefore, don't wait! Get yours at a bargain price with this offer today!
The Razr (2024) may not rank among the best camera phones on the market, but its 50 MP main snapper gets the job done. You might notice a bit of oversharpening here and there, with bright areas sometimes losing detail and colors leaning towards blue or green. But for a mid-range foldable, it's pretty impressive, especially since the camera is usually the weakest part of this kind of device.
