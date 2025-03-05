GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
The Motorola Razr (2024) becomes the cheapest foldable with this sweet $200 discount

A person holding a Motorola Razr (2024).
The foldable gem, Motorola Razr+ (2024), may be selling fast with Amazon's latest discount, but it's not the only clamshell star getting a major markdown. The retailer is also offering the Razr (2024) at a generous $200 price cut.

Thanks to Amazon's deal, you can grab the cheapest foldable on the market for just under $500, making it the perfect choice if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle without overspending. And don't worry — the vanilla Razr may be on the budget side, but it offers plenty of value and is an absolute bargain at its current price.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (29%)
The budget-friendly Motorola Razr (2024) is discounted by $200 on Amazon and can be yours for south of $500, which is a bargain price. It delivers speedy performance thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM. Plus, you'll enjoy awesome visuals with its 6.9-inch AMOLED display, featuring a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support. Don't hesitate—get one for less now!
Buy at Amazon


While not as powerful as its bigger brother or the Galaxy Z Flip 6, our friend here still delivers speedy performance. Its mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, can handle most tasks without any hiccups.

Additionally, the phone rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, allowing you to enjoy an incredible viewing experience. Plus, the screen supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the device feel snappier.

The Razr (2024) may not rank among the best camera phones on the market, but its 50 MP main snapper gets the job done. You might notice a bit of oversharpening here and there, with bright areas sometimes losing detail and colors leaning towards blue or green. But for a mid-range foldable, it's pretty impressive, especially since the camera is usually the weakest part of this kind of device.

So, yeah! For just under $500, this Razr phone is an absolute steal. Not only does it deliver fast performance, but it also packs a gorgeous display and takes decent photos. And thanks to its clamshell foldable design, it's compact and easy to carry around. Therefore, don't wait! Get yours at a bargain price with this offer today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

