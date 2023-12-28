Cool Best Buy deal lets you snag the impressive Motorola Razr (2023) at an irresistible price
Undeniably, the Motorola Razr+ is mouth-wateringly tempting at Best Buy right now, sporting a cool $300 discount. If you like this deal, we’ve got a surprise for you: the non-Plus Razr (2023) is deeply discounted as well, giving you even more value for your money! Best Buy’s jaw-dropping offer is letting you snag it for a $200 cheaper price, making it the most affordable clamshell foldable option on the market.
Then again, it’s not a regular occurrence to find a Black Friday deal well after the event has finished. And if that’s not a good enough reason to make you go for it, just remember there’s practically no other clamshell foldable phone available at such a low price point right now.
With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC humming under its good, the Android foldable phone delivers a snappy and fast performance that should easily meet the casual user’s needs. What’s more, those who like tweaking up their phones would be pleased to find out that Motorola also gives you a few customization options.
With an equally impressive camera setup and a 4,200mAh battery, which, by the way, is considerably more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s battery capacity, the Motorola Razr (2023) also lasts more than the average clamshell foldable between charges.
All things considered, Motorola’s affordable clamshell phone undoubtedly provides a lot of bang for your buck. If you’re looking for a clamshell foldable phone at a reasonable price, get this one at Best Buy without thinking twice. At that price, it’s a no-miss!
This incredible discount first went live during Black Friday and has resurfaced periodically to give you another chance to visit the clamshell foldable universe at irresistible prices. By the way, in case you don’t mind stretching the budget a bit, safely pick the Razr+, as it has some advantages over the non-Plus model.
