The long-awaited Motorola Razr 2023 gets featured in its very first teaser video
The Moto Razr is a unique beast. It was one of the first foldable phones to stir the pot, thanks to its prolific history as a time-honored Motorola model. It was one of the best foldable phones to come out and it impressed both with performance and design.
Naturally, many people are asking themselves: when is the next one coming around? After all, the Moto Razr 2022 didn’t make its way overseas to the US. As such, it is high time that a new model, which manages the voyage, gets released.
In all honesty, the video doesn’t give us that much to discuss. Only the Razr’s external, screen-equipped side gets featured. The screen is off, but the phone has some fancy dancing lights flying around it, as to highlight its formfactor.
The text on the post, however, does delve into some details. The teaser involves the mention of a higher refresh rate for the phone’s screen. But which one? Given that the teaser features the external, smaller one, we find it more likely for the text to be referring to it and not the inward-facing, foldable screen. After all, the 2022 variant of the Razr already had a 144Hz refresh rate on its bigger screen too.
Another reliable tipster going by Max Jjambor also joined the discussion, but with a possible release date and unveiling location: June 1st in Madrid. His tweet mentions another interesting thing too: a Razr Pro and Razr Lite.
Could this upcoming iteration of a Motorola Razr foldable be the gateway to budget foldable phones? Only time will tell and by the sound of things, we may not have to wait that long to find out. More teasers are bound to hit the web soon, so keep your eyes opened.
And wouldn't you know it? The model seems to be very much underway, given that it got to star in its first teaser vid on Weibo (translated source). And that shouldn’t come as a shocker, as the phone pretty much got confirmed by Lenovo’s CEO last month.
The Moto Razr is the ultimate throwback phone! | Image credit - PhoneArena
On a side note, this teaser got the community going and we got some alleged leaks. Evan Blass, who is very notable in the Twitter leakster category, shared an image with the name “Razr 40 Ultra”, which may turn out to be the international name for the smartphone.
