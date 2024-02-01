Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The budget-friendly Motorola Razr 2023 is now an even bigger head-turner, thanks to a sweet $200 discount on Amazon

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The budget-friendly Motorola Razr 2023 is now an even bigger head-turner, thanks to a sweet $200 dis
Living the foldable life comes at a hefty price, as foldable phones may be fancy-looking futuristic smartphones; however, they usually cost an arm and a leg to get. That said, Amazon still has Motorola's budget-friendly Motorola Razr 2023 on sale at a sweet 29% discount, allowing you to save $200 on this beautiful phone and snag a start living the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Motorola Razr 2023: Save $200!

Grab the Motorola Razr 2023 for $200 off its price on Amazon. The phone has good performance, great battery life, and is a bang for your buck.
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Motorola Razr 2023 delivers good mid-range performance, and it can deal with day-to-day stuff life browsing the web, your socials, and streaming videos without any issues. In addition to that, the phone takes good-looking pictures with its 12 MP (wide) and 13 MP (ultrawide) cameras on its back and 32 MP shooter for selfies.

The phone also has good battery life. It comes equipped with a 4,200mAh power cell under the hood, which should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups. Additionally, it supports 30W wired charging, capable of fully charging the battery in just 50 minutes, with a 70% charge attained within 30 minutes.

Overall, the Motorola Razr 2023 is a sleek and pretty capable clamshell foldable phone, which can still be yours for less. However, we don't know how long Amazon will continue to offer the Motorola Razr 2023 at this sweet $200 discount. This is why we suggest you act fast, tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and get your Motorola Razr 2023 at a reduced price now while you still can!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless