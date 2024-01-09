Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola has been quite generous with offers lately, routinely retailing many of its top phones at deeply discounted prices. That’s not the case right now. Currently, only a few phones are available at discounted prices at the official store. However, we found a couple of exciting BOGO deals that may be even better than some of the previous ones we’ve seen. Those allow you to get the Edge+ (2023) or the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) alongside a free Lenovo tablet.
The $399.99 Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) features a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate that isn’t half bad for the phone’s price range. One of the best budget Android phones is also equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. So, it should handle most everyday tasks without too much lag.
As for the Edge+ (2023), it’s a higher-class device that’s, expectedly, way more impressive than the Moto G model. This one features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with super-fast refresh rates of up to 165Hz for an immersive gaming experience. The device also has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 humming under its hood and a reasonably good camera setup.
Add into the equation the large battery with 5,100mAh capacity, the impressive 512GB built-in storage on deck, and the blazing-fast charging speeds, and you get a truly flagship-level phone by Motorola that many would love to have. If you’re one of them, take advantage of the BOGO deal while you can.
Adding either of these two top Moto phones to your cart at the official store now gives you a Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2). We know you might be reluctant to pay the full retail price for either of these devices. But when you think about it, you’re getting a $289.99 tablet for free, so the deals are undoubtedly worth considering.
As for its camera, the smartphone is equipped with a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, whereas the front features a 16MP selfie camera. Then again, arguably the best thing about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is its stylus. This bad boy comes with its stylus, allowing you to take quick notes and sketch whenever.
