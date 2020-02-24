Deal: Buy the enticing Motorola One Hyper for $100 off

Launched a bit over two months ago, the Motorola One Hyper is an attractive mid-range smartphone that normally costs $399.99. For a limited time, though, Motorola lets customers save $100 on this handset, as it's selling it for only $299.99.





The $299.99 price tag is valid for all three color variants of Motorola One Hyper: deep sea blue, dark amber, and fresh orchid. This deal is available from today, February 24, through March 01, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. CDT, only via Motorola's official US website.





While the Motorola One Hyper is an unlocked phone, it's (unfortunately) not compatible with all US mobile operators. More exactly, the device can be used on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but not on CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint.













The Motorola One Hyper sports a generous 6.5-inch IPS display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and no notch. The phone's front-facing 32 MP camera is hidden by default and pops up only when you actually need it - this allows the device to have a clean, elegant look. On the back, the One Hyper hosts a 64 MP + 8 MP dual camera.





Running Android 10 out of the box, the Motorola One Hyper packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and plenty of internal memory: 128 GB. Other features include Dolby Audio surround sound, splash resistance, a 4000 mAh fast-charging battery, and a discrete notification light.





All in all, if you don't want to spend more than $300 on a brand new phone, the Motorola One Hyper is definitely an option to consider.



