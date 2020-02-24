Deal: Buy the enticing Motorola One Hyper for $100 off
Launched a bit over two months ago, the Motorola One Hyper is an attractive mid-range smartphone that normally costs $399.99. For a limited time, though, Motorola lets customers save $100 on this handset, as it's selling it for only $299.99.
While the Motorola One Hyper is an unlocked phone, it's (unfortunately) not compatible with all US mobile operators. More exactly, the device can be used on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but not on CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint.
See this deal HERE at Motorola
The Motorola One Hyper sports a generous 6.5-inch IPS display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and no notch. The phone's front-facing 32 MP camera is hidden by default and pops up only when you actually need it - this allows the device to have a clean, elegant look. On the back, the One Hyper hosts a 64 MP + 8 MP dual camera.
Running Android 10 out of the box, the Motorola One Hyper packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and plenty of internal memory: 128 GB. Other features include Dolby Audio surround sound, splash resistance, a 4000 mAh fast-charging battery, and a discrete notification light.
All in all, if you don't want to spend more than $300 on a brand new phone, the Motorola One Hyper is definitely an option to consider.
