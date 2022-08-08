 Leaked Motorola Moto S30 Pro specs and images peg it as a rare compact flagship - PhoneArena
Leaked Motorola Moto S30 Pro specs and images peg it as a rare compact flagship

Motorola
The Motorola Moto S30 Pro has leaked out in its full design glory complete with specs and press images a few days before the official unveiling of Motorola's 2022 flagship crop later in the week.

It will consist of the foldable Moto Razr 2022, the high-end Moto Edge 30 Ultra/X30 Pro, and the subject of this latest leak, the Moto S30 Pro. While there is no Ultra in its name, the specs divulged by Digital Chat Station tell otherwise.

Motorola Moto S30 Pro specs


  • 6.55-inch 144 Hz OLED display 
  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
  • 50MP main camera
  • 4270 mAh battery
  • Fast 68W charging

As you can see, the phone will be no slouch and could be the most powerful compact handset when it lands, given the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that currently occupies all the top spots in the AnTuTu benchmark rankings.

Moreover, the Moto S30 Pro is expected to sport a display capable of ultrafast, 144Hz refresh rate that only a few phones have been able to brag with so far. A good 50MP main camera and very fast 68W charging speeds complete what is shaping up to be a very enticing small phone.


We say small as the listed 6.55-inch curved display presupposes a more compact body compared to all the 6.7-inchers and up these days, but we'll have to see the actual dimensions before we pass judgment how compact the phone would be.

The leaker Digital Chat Station says that the Moto S30 Pro will be just 7.6mm thin and weigh 170g, boding well for its compact phone street cred, of which there are now few and far between, especially those powered by the mightiest Android chipset available at the moment.

In all likelihood, Motorola is preparing to release its latest crop of phones on August 11, after postponing the event ones due to some geopolitical tensions, so we can't wait to see what it brings to the Android table later this week, especially with such an eclectic mix of powerful big and compact phones, as well as a foldable one with great specs.
