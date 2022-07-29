Regulatory filing reveals Moto Razr 2022 specs in full
The Moto Razr 2022 is nearly here. Next week, on August 2nd, the clamshell foldable is set to make its debut in China. For the time being, there are no indications whether a global release will follow.
Nevertheless, there is no longer a reason to wait in anticipation for the Moto 2022’s official unveiling. A regulatory filing for TENAA, a Chinese agency, has already revealed everything there is to know about the Moto Razr 2022. This information was first brought forward by Android Authority in a dedicated article.
In addition to the already confirmed Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and a 3500mAh battery, the Razr 2022 will come equipped with up to 18 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The base configuration will come with 18 GB and 128 GB respectively.
The inner screen will come in at 6.67”. It will be an OLED panel with FHD resolution. There is still no word on the refresh rate. The external display will be a 2.65-inch OLED panel with a 800 x 573 resolution. The Razr 2022 will also be sporting an unspecified ultrawide camera.
Even if the Razr 2022 remains out of the reach of Western customers, it is still a very interesting smartphone. The foldable is one of the few devices on the market that can stand its ground against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip (whose 4th iteration will be released on August 10th).
The Flip has consistently been one of the most successful foldable smartphones, period. Let’s see if it is about to be dethroned.
The filing gives us the last bits of the puzzle that is Motorola’s upcoming foldable. We already had official confirmation from the company regarding the SoC powering the Razr 2022 and the battery of the device.
We also now know the physical dimensions of the phone - 166.99 × 79.79 × 7.62mm. The device will weigh 200 grams.
