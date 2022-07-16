Executive shares a sample picture from the 200MP sensor on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The first smartphone to feature a 200MP camera sensor is expected to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (AKA Moto X30 Pro) which could be introduced later this month. The flagship should be equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The phone reportedly will be available with as much as 12GB of memory and perhaps 512GB of storage.





Besides the 200MP camera sensor, the array on the back will supposedly include a 50MP sensor and a 12MP sensor although it is possible that the handset might not include an ultra-wide option. The battery is rumored to weigh in at 4500mAh and could fast charge at 125W when charging with a wire, and at 50W when using wireless charging. Under the hood will be Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.







The 200MP camera sensor is arguably the most exciting feature of the device. The Edge 30 Ultra will be the only handset to sport the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor at first. With the focus on the camera (see what we did there?), Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin went to his Weibo account and posted a sample photograph from the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.





Published by 91 Mobiles , the photo shows a colorful flower arrangement shot at 50MP (using the 4:1 pixel binning with the 200MP sensor). With Pixel binning, pixels share information with adjacent pixels. For example, with 4:1 pixel binning, four pixels share the data they've collected to produce a super pixel. This reduces the 200MP image to 50MP and creates a brighter photo with less noise.





Chen Lin pointed out that the 4:1 pixel binning used on the device is superior to the 9:1 binning used with the 108MP camera found on the Moto G200 released earlier this year.





Performance, looks, a great camera; it looks like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might live up to the high expectations that this Android flagship now has.

