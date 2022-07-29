New teaser reveals the Moto X30 Pro design in official renders
Motorola's next flagship phone, the Moto X30 Pro, will be announced on August 2 alongside the third-generation of the company's foldable phone, the Moto Razr 2022, which recently got its specs revealed. Now, a new teaser on Chinese social media website Weibo gives us a more clear look at the design of the X30 Pro (via GSMArena).
The images were posted by the official Motorola account on Weibo. Those teasers showcase the upcoming phone in all its glory, revealing its design in great detail with high-quality renders. Check those images out:
Earlier, we've seen the phone listed on the TENAA certification website sporting 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage (other storage variants are possible, but at the moment, this is unconfirmed). Qualcomm's latest and greatest processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, is said to power the phone.
Another teaser that surfaced earlier about this phone was focused on its enormous 1/1.22” sensor to be used in the main 200MP camera. The large camera sensor helps have sharper images, even in low-light conditions, and improves the amount of the background blur (the bokeh) for photos.
Other details that are expected for this flagship phone is a 4,500mAh battery and Android 12 out of the box. All in all, the phone seems a promising flagship device, at least on paper for now. As we already stated above, the phone is expected to be unveiled on August 2. Stay tuned!
We see the main 200MP camera, complemented by two other lenses (more about the cameras later) in a very eye-catching camera bump design. The official post reads "Freeze the picture and return to reality. 200 megapixels, details have never been so clear."(machine translated).
On the back of the phone, we see the Motorola logo in the center, while on the bottom, we see the USB Type-C port, a speaker and a mic, and the SIM card slot.
One of the teaser images highlights the fast charging of the phone as well, which was confirmed earlier (again in a teaser on Weibo). The Moto X30 Pro will support a 125W GaN charger, and it also reportedly supports other chargers with charging speeds up to 100W.
The second and third cameras on the Moto X30 Pro are a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera, at least according to some rumors and leaks. Rumors also indicate the front camera will be a 60MP one. Yes, it seems like the Moto X30 Pro is ready to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max camera prowess for the title of the best camera phone in 2022.
