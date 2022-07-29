New teaser reveals the Moto X30 Pro design in official renders

Motorola teases the Moto X30 Pro on Weibo, showing its design





We see the main 200MP camera, complemented by two other lenses (more about the cameras later) in a very eye-catching camera bump design. The official post reads "Freeze the picture and return to reality. 200 megapixels, details have never been so clear."(machine translated).







On the back of the phone, we see the Motorola logo in the center, while on the bottom, we see the USB Type-C port, a speaker and a mic, and the SIM card slot.





One of the teaser images highlights the fast charging of the phone as well, which was confirmed earlier (again in a teaser on Weibo). The Moto X30 Pro will support a 125W GaN charger, and it also reportedly supports other chargers with charging speeds up to 100W.



