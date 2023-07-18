Unlocked Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) drops to an all-time low at Best Buy
The non-5G Moto G Stylus (2022) is a standard mid-range Android smartphone that doesn’t stand out. Most of its specs are unimpressive even for a mid-end device, but its greatest advantage is that it’s very cheap and that it has a stylus.
Typically, this phone sells for $300, but you can definitely find better devices at the same price. However, Best Buy is running one of the best Moto G Stylus (2022) deals that we’ve been able to track to date. For a limited time (or while supplies last), the Moto G Stylus (2022) is just $130, so you’ll save $170 if you decide to go for the deal.
Both options have the same price, so it’s easy to get confused. Only the Twilight Blue model is heavily discounted, so don’t pick the Seafoam Green version. Apparently, customers who buy the Moto G Stylus (2022) will also receive 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, so if you’re a gamer and wanted to try this out, this is your chance.
On the back, we can find a triple camera that comprises of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP cameras, while in the front there’s a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper.
As the name suggests, the phone comes with a stylus that provides users with some additional productivity features that aren’t usually offered by such a cheap handset. It’s also important to add that the phone runs on an older Android 11 version and it’s powered by a pretty large 5,000 mAh battery.
Previous deals brought the price down to $140 or $150, so this is a slightly better offer in case you’re wondering. More importantly, the phone is offered unlocked, but don’t forget to choose the “activate later” option rather than “activate today.”
The Moto G Stylus (2022) is a pretty basic mid-range smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD). Also, the phone sports a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.
