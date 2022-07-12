 Motorola's budget champion Moto G Play is even cheaper this Prime Day - PhoneArena
Motorola's budget champion Moto G Play is even cheaper this Prime Day

Motorola's budget champion Moto G Play is even cheaper for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and as is the case with many good things in life, it will be over before you know it, so now is the best time to stock up on things you have been eyeing all year. If it's a phone you need and a cheap all-rounder at that, might we suggest the Moto G Play?

Released just last year, the Moto G Play is about as good as it gets when it comes to entry-level phones that have all the essential features you need. The humble phone feature a gigantic 6.5 inches LCD panel and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Storage is expandable, which is something that you do not find even on the best smartphones today.

The rear camera array has two sensors (13MP + 2MP) and the front camera is 5MP. 

The device packs a massive 5,000mAh battery and even has a headphone jack, which is another feature that is hard to find on phones these days.

At $170, this was already a cheap phone, to begin with, but now that the best Prime Day phone deals have made a lot of coveted items cheaper, the Moto G Play has come down to $135, meaning you get to save $35 bucks, and with inflation wrecking personal budgets, every dollar counts these days, so act fast and get yours before it goes out of stock.
