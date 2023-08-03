Best Buy knocks $210 off the price of the 256GB budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2022); save big now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you considering a new budget phone? If you are, we suggest you capitalize on the following deal because you now have the chance to save big time on the already budget-friendly Motorola Moto G 5G (2022).
At the moment, Best Buy is offering the 256GB variant of this nice phone for only $189.99, which is a whopping $210 off the smartphone's usual price. So, by getting a Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) 256GB through this deal, you will save $210. However, we must also note that you need to sign up for a new plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google FI in order to take advantage of this offer.
Since the Moto G 5G (2022) is on the budget side, it doesn't offer a glamorous top-tier performance. That said, its reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, can easily handle day-to-day stuff like web browsing and streaming videos. The phone can also run light games, but be ready for some stutters here and there.
Additionally, the Moto G 5G (2022) sports a 6.5-inch display with 1600 x 720-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. And while the screen is nothing to write home about, its higher refresh rate should create the feeling that the phone is fast and more responsive.
One area where the Moto G 5G (2022) excels, though, is the battery life. It's powered by a huge 5000mAh power cell, which offers excellent two-day battery life — with regular usage.
The Moto G 5G (2022) may not be a top-tier phone, but it has decent specs and is a real steal at the moment, with Best Buy's huge discount. Of course, this offer won't be available forever, so if you want to save big on the Moto G 5G (2022), we suggest you get one now.
As for the cameras, the Moto G 5G (2022) has a 50 MP main shooter and a 13 MP selfie snapper, both of which can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps. Since the Moto G 5G (2022) is a more budget-friendly handset, its photos are definitely not on the level of those taken by the iPhone 14, but they are good enough for a phone at this price.
