Motorola takes on Apple’s AirPods with the new Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds
Although Motorola is mostly known for its phones, the Lenovo-owned brand has been flirting with sound technology and products like earbuds, headphones and wireless speakers. Motorola Sound already has a pretty decent portfolio aimed at every purse.
Earlier this week, Motorola introduced a new pair of earbuds that will certainly compete with Apple’s AirPods price-wise. The new Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds will be available for purchase in the United States for $150. Customers will be able to choose between two colors: Jet Black and Winetasting (really?!).
Also, thanks to Qualcomm’s chipset, the embedded Clear Voice Capture technology and the twin ENC mics, the earbuds can eliminate background noise for crisp voice calls. On top of that, the Moto Buds 600 ANC feature IPX5 water resistance and reduced latency.
As far as battery goes, Motorola revealed that the Moto Buds 600 ANC should provide up to 26 hours of playtime with the charging case, which is a significant improvement compared with the company’s previous earbuds, the Moto Buds S. On their own, the earbuds will only last for 6 hours with ANC enabled, so you better carry that charging case with you when you know you’ll be using them for much longer.
On a side note, the Moto Buds 600 ANC have been originally unveiled in early December, as part of a bundle that also included the new Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. Now we have confirmation that the earbuds will also be available for purchase individually at some point this year.
What’s special about the Moto Buds 600 ANC is that they feature Snapdragon Sound technology, which is supposed to provide better sound while offering hybrid ANC (active noise cancelation). That means that no matter where you’re answering a call or listening to music, you should get high-resolution, crystal-clear sound.
In addition, Motorola confirmed the Moto Buds 600 ANC includes Bluetooth multipoint capabilities, allowing users to connect to two devices at the same time, as well as Google Fast Pairing, so that you can pair the buds to a phone with a single tap.
