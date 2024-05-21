A wild Motorola "Manila" phone appears: what's it all about?
As we're strolling through this wonderful Spring (at least here in the Northern Hemisphere), there's lots to see:
Speaking of the latter, there's a wild Motorola spotted just now:
Manila is, of course, the capital of the Philippines. Could it be that this Motorola "Manila" is going to be a Philippines-exclusive device?
At this point, anything goes. Personally, I don't think this is going to be the case.
Overall, almost nothing is known about the Motorola "Manila", so we'll have to take anything with (more than) a pinch of salt.
The mysterious Manila device has been revealed through its model numbers: XT2433-1, XT2433-2, XT2433-3, XT2433-4, and XT2433-5. These multiple variants suggest a global release, with possible regional differences in hardware or software to meet local needs.
The release date and price for the Manila remain unknown. It's unclear whether it will be a high-end or budget device, but current speculation leans towards the latter.
Stay tuned for further updates!
- The new iPad Pro M4 with OLED
- Google's disturbingly capable Pixel 8a
- A photo-centric flagship with 200MP telephoto camera
- The stylish wooden Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Building on the success of the Edge 50 series, Motorola likely aims to offer features that users love, such as a high-resolution display, long battery life, and an advanced camera system. Although official specs are not yet available, it’s expected that Manila will continue the Edge 50’s tradition of strong performance and sleek design.
