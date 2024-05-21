Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
A wild Motorola "Manila" phone appears: what's it all about?

By
As we're strolling through this wonderful Spring (at least here in the Northern Hemisphere), there's lots to see:


Speaking of the latter, there's a wild Motorola spotted just now:

  • Motorola "Manila"

Manila is, of course, the capital of the Philippines. Could it be that this Motorola "Manila" is going to be a Philippines-exclusive device?

At this point, anything goes. Personally, I don't think this is going to be the case.

Overall, almost nothing is known about the Motorola "Manila", so we'll have to take anything with (more than) a pinch of salt.

The mysterious Manila device has been revealed through its model numbers: XT2433-1, XT2433-2, XT2433-3, XT2433-4, and XT2433-5. These multiple variants suggest a global release, with possible regional differences in hardware or software to meet local needs.

Building on the success of the Edge 50 series, Motorola likely aims to offer features that users love, such as a high-resolution display, long battery life, and an advanced camera system. Although official specs are not yet available, it’s expected that Manila will continue the Edge 50’s tradition of strong performance and sleek design.

The release date and price for the Manila remain unknown. It's unclear whether it will be a high-end or budget device, but current speculation leans towards the latter.

Stay tuned for further updates!
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

