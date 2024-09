Motorola: we offer the RAZR and Apple doesn't

The Motorola Edge devices challenge the market

Recommended Stories

Motorola offers the RAZR and Apple doesn’t, won’t mess with Google’s Android experience

With the Edge 50 and 50 Neo making their debut on the old continent, I was interested in what went into designing the devices, and what Motorola thinks are their biggest strengths.According to Mr. Castano, the new additions to the Edge 50 family bring a lot of focus on fit and finish, as well as their looks, with very modern and bold color options, while keeping a common design language across both the Moto G and Edge series and accessible price tags.With the Edge 50 Neo, we are done with curved displays and in with some amazing-looking color options curated by Pantone: Pantone Poinciana, Pantone Grisaille, Pantone Lattè, and Pantone Nautical Blue.Ruben also had some thoughts regarding the more entry-level Motorola phones announced in Belgrade:Putting such a big focus on appearances with all of Motorola’s color options, I couldn’t help but think of Moto Maker from back in the day. This was a US-exclusive online store from Motorola that let you configure your OG Moto X to your liking with vast choices of back designs, different colors of elements, etc. This level of customization was never seen before or since in the smartphone market, and I had to ask whether Motorola has plans to bring it back in some capacity.Speaking to Ruben Castano, I told him it is now safe to say that Motorola has conquered the Samsung smartphone world successfully. But then I dared to ask how the brand plans on tackling Apple, with its cult following in North America and Europe.