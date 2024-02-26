Motorola announces Gorilla Glass for all upcoming 2024 Moto phones

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Motorola's exciting announcements during MWC 2024 continue with great news for fans of durability on their smartphones. The company has now announced that the entire 2024 portfolio of Moto phones will feature Corning Gorilla Glass, starting in the second half of the year.

Gorilla Glass coming to all 2024 Moto phones (starting the second half of the year)


Before this change, not all Moto phones were featuring the industry-standard Gorilla Glass screens. Gorilla Glass prevents the phone from scratching easily, something that models without it cannot really brag with.

Gorilla Glass, made by Corning Incorporated, has been an integral part of smartphones as we know them, for more than 15 years now. With this announcement, the durable display experience won't be reserved just for phones like the Motorola Edge+.

Motorola also announced that the partnership with Corning also builds on Lenovo's collab with the company in the laptop and tablet department (select Lenovo laptpols and tablets also feature Gorilla Glass)

Ruben Castano, Motorola's Head of Customer Experience, said:
Consumers today continue to demand reliability and durability without compromising on sleek, modern design. By using Corning Gorilla Glass across all Motorola franchises, we aim to lead the industry by ensuring that every consumer has access to the durability and peace of mind that comes with this cutting-edge technology.

Gorilla Glass ensures damage resistance to drops and scratches while maintaining sensitive touch response and ensuring your viewing experience remains immersive and enjoyable.

