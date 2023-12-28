Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Motorola's affordable stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a steal at Best Buy right now

As one of the most popular online merchants, Best Buy regularly throws awesome promos to help shoppers get the most value for their investments. Just recently, the retailer placed the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) under the spotlight, allowing you to get this stylus-wielding puppy for a sweeter-than-sweet $150 cheaper price.

You’re probably wondering, “Where’s the catch here?” Well, that’s the best part about this fantastic deal! – there’s no catch! Best Buy doesn’t just let you pick the color you like best but doesn’t require you to connect it to a carrier immediately. What if you need a stylus-enabled phone at an even lower price? Don’t worry – the 4G Moto G Stylus (2023) is also discounted and is now available at $149.99.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is now $150 off at Best Buy

You can now save an incredible $150 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at Best Buy. The best part about this awesome deal is that you don't have to activate it right away to take advantage. To top it off, trade-ins are allowed and can help you save even more.
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $50 on the Moto G Stylus (2023) at Best Buy

Don't care much for 5G (or are on an even more limited budget?) In that case, you can now get the 4G-enabled Moto G Stylus (2023) at a discounted price on Best Buy. This handset has its own stylus and can now be yours at $50 off its price tag.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Moto G Stylus (2023) is ideal for those who don’t demand the extra bells and whistles of a Samsung Galaxy but still want a built-in stylus attached to their phones. With a flawless balance between price and value, the Moto G Stylus (2023) easily rivals some of the best budget phones.

For just $249.99, Best Buy is giving you a true gem that can handle everyday tasks with ease, takes decent photos for a device of its price range, and even captures videos at 4K. Certainly no mobile powerhouse, the Motorola phone sports a beautiful 6.6-inch 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution.

With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, this Android phone delivers adequate performance for its price. Motorola added a Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system, too, ensuring you get an immersive gaming and video streaming experience.

You won’t be disappointed storage-wise, either. This bad boy arrives with plenty of built-in storage space (256GB, to be exact). If that’s not enough for your digital hoarding tendencies, you’d be pleased to know that Motorola even added a microSD card slot on deck.

Packing a 5,000mAh battery, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) also keeps up with your pace. The smartphone should be able to last you over a day with moderate use, which sounds reasonable for its price bracket.

There’s no beating our gums here – this Motorola phone indeed has a lot to offer. If Best Buy’s awesome offer tickles your fancy, we suggest you go ahead and pull the trigger immediately. At that price, this stylus-wielding phone is a steal!
