Treat yourself to a Motorola G Power (2022) at dirt-cheap prices with this Best Buy deal
Motorola released the newest iteration of the Moto G Power series in April. With the arrival of the new phone, the OG Motorola G Power (2022) got various discounts at major online retailers. Right now, the Motorola device is on sale at Best Buy, where you can get it for nearly half its price.
The Moto G Power (2022) is sold with activation at Best Buy, meaning you sign up for a new plan by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or Google Fi before getting the device. As for its color, you don’t have the freedom of choice, as the 128GB variant only comes in Ice Blue. The phone also comes with a free gift–Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a free one-month trial that allows you to play games like Starfield without a console.
Arguably the biggest ace up the Moto G Power (2022) sleeve is its impressive battery life. Motorola says you can run it for a solid three days without charging it. When we brought it to the test, we found the statement true, so long as you don’t touch your phone too much. Otherwise, you can expect it to last about two days per charge, which is still quite impressive.
Before you get your hopes up, let’s clarify that the Moto G Power (2022) is neither a high-performance midrange nor an incredibly dull entry-level phone. It’s just what it is–a cheap phone with a good battery life, decent performance, and nothing more. So, if you’re OK with the basic specs, this phone can become your best friend for conducting simple everyday tasks.
Motorola equipped its phone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display doesn’t really top the performance game, so we’d recommend not to expect too much from it. But hey, Motorola had to cut corners to make the phone’s price tag more manageable.
