Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Treat yourself to a Motorola G Power (2022) at dirt-cheap prices with this Best Buy deal

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Treat yourself to a Motorola G Power (2022) at dirt-cheap prices with this Best Buy deal
Motorola released the newest iteration of the Moto G Power series in April. With the arrival of the new phone, the OG Motorola G Power (2022) got various discounts at major online retailers. Right now, the Motorola device is on sale at Best Buy, where you can get it for nearly half its price. 

The Moto G Power (2022) is sold with activation at Best Buy, meaning you sign up for a new plan by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or Google Fi before getting the device. As for its color, you don’t have the freedom of choice, as the 128GB variant only comes in Ice Blue. The phone also comes with a free gift–Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a free one-month trial that allows you to play games like Starfield without a console.

Motorola G Power (2022): now $120 off at Best Buy

The Motorola G Power (2022) is an entry-level phone that now comes at a dirt-cheap price on Best Buy. The phone is now on sale at the merchant, offered at $120 less than its regular price with activation. The Motorola phone comes in Ice Blue and packs 128GB of internal storage. Get it today and save big, and you'll receive a free gift with your purchase.
$120 off (48%) Gift
$129 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Before you get your hopes up, let’s clarify that the Moto G Power (2022) is neither a high-performance midrange nor an incredibly dull entry-level phone. It’s just what it is–a cheap phone with a good battery life, decent performance, and nothing more. So, if you’re OK with the basic specs, this phone can become your best friend for conducting simple everyday tasks.

Arguably the biggest ace up the Moto G Power (2022) sleeve is its impressive battery life. Motorola says you can run it for a solid three days without charging it. When we brought it to the test, we found the statement true, so long as you don’t touch your phone too much. Otherwise, you can expect it to last about two days per charge, which is still quite impressive.

Motorola equipped its phone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display doesn’t really top the performance game, so we’d recommend not to expect too much from it. But hey, Motorola had to cut corners to make the phone’s price tag more manageable.

And if you’d like to get your hands on the newer model, the Motorola G Power (2023), you might be pleasantly surprised to find out that it’s available at a discounted price at Best Buy. So, if you can’t settle for an older phone, we suggest you check out this deal:

Treat yourself to a Moto G Power (2023): now with a discount on Best Buy

If you'd settle for nothing short of a brand-new device that was released this year, you might actually prefer getting the Moto G Power (2023). The phone is now available at Best Buy for $50 less than its regular price. You can drop the price tag further down by trading in a similar device. Best Buy gives you a free gift with the purchase. Carrier activation is required.
$50 off (17%) Gift
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless