Treat yourself to a Motorola G Power (2022) at dirt-cheap prices with this Best Buy deal

Before you get your hopes up, let’s clarify that the Moto G Power (2022) is neither a high-performance midrange nor an incredibly dull entry-level phone. It’s just what it is–a cheap phone with a good battery life, decent performance, and nothing more. So, if you’re OK with the basic specs, this phone can become your best friend for conducting simple everyday tasks.Arguably the biggest ace up the Moto G Power (2022) sleeve is its impressive battery life. Motorola says you can run it for a solid three days without charging it. When we brought it to the test, we found the statement true, so long as you don’t touch your phone too much. Otherwise, you can expect it to last about two days per charge, which is still quite impressive.Motorola equipped its phone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display doesn’t really top the performance game, so we’d recommend not to expect too much from it. But hey, Motorola had to cut corners to make the phone’s price tag more manageable.