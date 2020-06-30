Motorola 5G

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus to be launched alongside the Moto G 5G

Jun 30, 2020
Motorola is seemingly getting ready to release not one, but two new 5G smartphones. Earlier today, we reported about the Moto G 5G, and now we're hearing that a Moto G 5G Plus also exists.

According to Evan Blass (also known as @evleaks), the Moto G 5G Plus is "incoming" alongside the regular Moto G 5G. Unfortunately, at this time, there is no word on exactly when Motorola intends to announce and release these two handsets.

There are no images showing the Moto G 5G Plus, but the phone is probably nearly identical to the non-Plus Moto G 5G (pictured below). There are also no details on the specs of the Plus model.

We do know that the regular Moto G 5G should feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor - the same CPU that's powering other mid-range 5G phones, including the LG Velvet. Furthermore, the device is expected to offer 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage space, a quad 48 MP rear camera, and a dual front-facing camera.


Based on what we know about previously-released Plus variants of Motorola phones (like the Moto G8 Plus or Moto G7 Plus), we can make an educated guess and say that the Moto G 5G Plus should offer slightly superior specs compared to the Moto G 5G.

We assume that both the Moto G 5G and Moto G 5G Plus will be officially available in the US sometime soon. Since they're part of the Moto G series, these new handsets shouldn't be too expensive, although we still expect them to cost around $400 - $500 (which is not much as far as 5G phones go).

