At $350 off, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is the flagship phone everyone wants to own
Why wait until Black Friday to save on a new high-end smartphone when you can capitalize on this offer and get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) for a whopping $350 off right now?
Yep, fellow bargain hunter, Motorola's flagship is currently discounted by 44% on Amazon, bringing the price down to under $450, the lowest we've seen so far. This saves you $350, making the phone a true bargain.
We think this is an unmissable deal, as it lets you score a true top-of-the-line phone for less than $500. Plus, you'll have ample storage space, since this fella offers 512GB of built-in storage. Any other high-end phone with this much memory would cost you about twice as much.
In addition, you have a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, doing the heavy lifting here. This means the Motorola Edge+ (2023) can handle demanding games and tasks without any issues. The phone also takes beautiful pictures, packing a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP snapper for selfies.
All in all, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) easily ranks among the best phones money can buy right now, delivering fast performance, good battery life, and allowing you to take gorgeous pictures. As you can see, the phone is an absolute steal at just under $450. Therefore, act fast and get yours with this offer now while you can!
It doesn't disappoint in the battery department, either. Sporting a huge 5,100mAh power cell, it offers juice for up to two days before needing a recharge. Additionally, it supports 68W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in under an hour. It also comes with an included 68W charger in the box.
