At $350 off, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is the flagship phone everyone wants to own

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) with its display turned on.
Why wait until Black Friday to save on a new high-end smartphone when you can capitalize on this offer and get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) for a whopping $350 off right now?

Yep, fellow bargain hunter, Motorola's flagship is currently discounted by 44% on Amazon, bringing the price down to under $450, the lowest we've seen so far. This saves you $350, making the phone a true bargain.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB: Save $350!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is discounted by $350 on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can get this powerhouse for just under $450. The phone offers top-tier performance, takes beautiful pictures, and is a steal at its current price.
$350 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


We think this is an unmissable deal, as it lets you score a true top-of-the-line phone for less than $500. Plus, you'll have ample storage space, since this fella offers 512GB of built-in storage. Any other high-end phone with this much memory would cost you about twice as much.

In addition, you have a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, doing the heavy lifting here. This means the Motorola Edge+ (2023) can handle demanding games and tasks without any issues. The phone also takes beautiful pictures, packing a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP snapper for selfies.

It doesn't disappoint in the battery department, either. Sporting a huge 5,100mAh power cell, it offers juice for up to two days before needing a recharge. Additionally, it supports 68W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in under an hour. It also comes with an included 68W charger in the box.

All in all, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) easily ranks among the best phones money can buy right now, delivering fast performance, good battery life, and allowing you to take gorgeous pictures. As you can see, the phone is an absolute steal at just under $450. Therefore, act fast and get yours with this offer now while you can!
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
