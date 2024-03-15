Motorola Edge family expands? Edge 50 Fusion specs leaked

Actually, there is an Edge 50 Fusion, codenamed Cusco,

w/ 6.7" POLED, 256GB storage, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. 50MP main cam, 32MP selfie. 5000mAh battery w/ 68W charging. IP68 & Gorilla Glass 5. Peacock Pink, Ballad Blue (vegan leather), or Tidal Teal. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 15, 2024





The device is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch POLED display and to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to offer 256GB of storage space and house a sizable 5,000mAh battery, supported by 68W wired fast charging.The tipster also reveals that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will boast a 50-megapixel main camera on the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, the phone might come with an IP68 rating, which means it would be well-protected against dust and splashes. Additionally, it's said to feature Gorilla Glass 5, a rather old but still reliable type of toughened glass designed for protecting screens.As for the design of the Edge 50 Fusion, Blass reveals that the phone will be available in Ballad Blue, Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal color options. The Ballad Blue variant might sport a vegan leather backplate, while the other two color models are expected to feature a glass backplate.The tipster's revelation comes in response to our guess that we might not see the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion this year, given the Fusion model's absence in 2023.The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be significantly more affordable than the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. It would indeed be a pleasant surprise to see both phones on April 3. However, until the official launch event or further confirmation from Motorola, nothing is set in stone. Stay tuned for updates.