Leaked Motorola Edge 5G photo corroborates camera specs, design



Also included are a dual-LED flash and a series of ‘AI’ enhancements that should help produce more accurate photos when it comes to lighting and colors. Unfortunately, there’s no word just yet on whether Motorola has any other camera features planned.

A 6.7-inch, 90Hz waterfall AMOLED display

Completing the rear setup is the usual Motorola batwing logo. The latter has been used for the fingerprint scanner before, but in this case, the Chicago-based brand has reportedly chosen an in-screen implementation instead.



Speaking of the display, Motorola itself confirmed in a teaser recently that both Edge-branded smartphones sport curved-edge waterfall displays. No further details were provided, but previous leaks have revealed several details such as the presence of minimal bezels and a small punch-hole for the 25-megapixel selfie camera.



The panel should rely on AMOLED technology too and offer a Full-HD+ (2340x1080p) resolution with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The latter can be downgraded to 60Hz in the Settings app to save battery.

The Snapdragon 765 and 5G support

In regards to the internal setup, reports suggest the Motorola Edge will be powered by the impressive Snapdragon 765 chipset that is rumored for the Google Pixel 5 and found in the recently announced In regards to the internal setup, reports suggest the Motorola Edge will be powered by the impressive Snapdragon 765 chipset that is rumored for the Google Pixel 5 and found in the recently announced Nokia 8 .3 5G.



This SoC incorporates a 5G modem as standard and, as such, means the Motorola Edge likely supports 5G networks as standard. If Motorola prices it right, it could easily become one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones on the market.



Completing the internal setup looks set to be 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. It’s unclear if Motorola has any other variants planned, but microSD card support is on the way.



Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging but no Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging but no wireless charging , Android 10 with minimal customizations, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola Edge 5G announcement and release date

The Motorola Edge will be announced next week on Wednesday, April 22, alongside the Motorola Edge+ flagship, which is the company’s first high-end smartphone in three years. The Motorola Edge will be announced next week on Wednesday, April 22, alongside the Motorola Edge+ flagship, which is the company’s first high-end smartphone in three years.

Considering these devices were originally meant to be announced at MWC 2020 in late February, a release should take place shortly after the official unveiling. Pre-orders could even start immediately ahead of a launch by the end of the month.



There is unfortunately no word on pricing just yet, but hopefully Motorola will undercut the competition. After all, the last time it tried to compete directly with Samsung, LG, and Apple things There is unfortunately no word on pricing just yet, but hopefully Motorola will undercut the competition. After all, the last time it tried to compete directly with Samsung, LG, and Apple things didn’t exactly go to plan

Accompanying it is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.The zoom level supported by the latter remains a mystery, although 2x or 3x are the most likely options.