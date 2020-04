Apple snatched applecoronavirus.com on the same date it partnered with Google to track COVID-19

Apple has registered a new domain, and it might have something to do with the recently announced partnership with Google . Both companies vowed to work together and create a Bluetooth-based platform to track the spread of COVID-19. On the same date the announcement was made, April 10, Apple registered the 'applecoronavirus.com' domain, MacRumors reports.There's little to no information about the new domain, apart from the data listed on its WHOIS page . CSC CORPORATE DOMAINS is the registrar - a legal services organization that takes care of brand names and domains for big companies. The applecoronavirus.com domain will expire in one year on April 10, 2021.Apple might use the newly acquired domain for its part of the COVID-19 partnership with Google. The company could also aggregate all coronavirus-related information and use the domain as an info hub. There's a third possibility as well. Apple might want to protect this domain (and the company's name) from any malicious intent, as misinformation and scams spread online as fast as the coronavirus itself.Applecoronavirus.com can cause a lot of damage if it falls in the wrong hands. CSC has registered other similar domains like Dellcoronavirus.com, IBMcoronavirus.com, and HPcovid19.com, so brand protection appears to be the best explanation at the moment.The domain doesn't lead to a valid page yet, but we'll keep an eye on it for any updates and development.