The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is having a significant discount at Amazon UK

Lightweight and with an elegant glass build, this flagship device from Motorola is a winner for most people even at its regular price. However, you can now purchase the Edge 30 Ultra at a discounted price from Amazon UK, and there’s an available trade-in option. We know that not everyone likes that option, but it can be a blessing in disguise, especially if you trade in a flagship device from Apple or Samsung when purchasing this phone.Even without the discounted price on Amazon UK, the buffed-up Edge 30 Ultra should be worth the money. When it was first released, the Motorola's "ultra-level" premium device was the world’s first smartphone with a 200 MP camera. It also supports 8K video recording–the highest video resolution on smartphones available on the market.Apart from being ideal for taking stunning photos and crystal-clear videos, the Edge 30 Ultra is also pretty solid for mobile gaming. Its Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12 GB RAM should make any game run smoothly and without a glitch. The device boasts a 6.67-inch pOLED FHD+ with a 144Hz refresh rate, and it also comes with TurboPower charging at 125W. It supports wireless charging as well.Overall, while the Edge 30 Ultra is worth the large price tag, given all the top-shelf specs and features, it’s undoubtedly enjoyable to see it at a more affordable price. Don’t forget that you can score an even better deal for Motorola’s ultra-premium device by trading in an old phone.