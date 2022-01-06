Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch in the next two months, rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Back in December, Motorola
was the first company to release a phone with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
. A little less than a month later, it is allegedly already gearing up to launch its next handset with the said chip, as stated by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). (via 91mobiles
)
For now, the phone in question is called the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro, although it is uncertain if that will be the official name on the date of the unveiling. Speaking of, Sharma states the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is already undergoing internal testing in numerous Asian countries, meaning it could launch in the next couple of months. The phone has even passed more than one certification by now, further supporting this prediction.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro possible specifications
If the leaks turn out to be true, then the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be a beast of a phone to go on the market. Leaked Geekbench benchmarks point at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 clocked at 3.0GHz, paired together with 12GB of RAM. What’s more, the phone is shown to come with Android 12 straight out of the box, which fits well with its flagship specs.
Other predictions about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro include a large 5,000mAh battery, which is not a surprise, given that we are talking about a Motorola phone here. Support for up to 68W fast charging is also rumored that would go well with that chunky battery inside.
Last but not least, there are some speculations about the cameras on the back, as well. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro could likely come with either a 50MP or 108MP main camera, which will be part of a triple array system. Not much is known about the other two snappers, though, or for the front-facing one, for that matter. We will make sure to keep you posted in the following months.