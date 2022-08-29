Motorola Edge 30 Neo specs and colors leak out, the Lite-est in the series
Besides the flagship Edge model, Motorola will also release an affordable Edge 30 Neo model globally and, thanks to Evan Blass supplying info to 91Mobiles, it won't be necessary to guess the colors it will be painted in as he has leaked them all out.
Motorola already announced its top-end 2022 phones the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro, but these models were for the markets in China, along with its new Razr 2022 foldable. The company, however, has scheduled a September 8 event, right after Apple's iPhone 14 unveiling, and teases three phones for it, indicating that it might announce the global release of its three new phones.
Find yourself closer to the edge...September 8 #hellomoto#findyouredgepic.twitter.com/pv3SfFSo9C— Motorola (@Moto) August 19, 2022
While the Moto Razr 2022's naming scheme will probably remain, the others would most likely be released abroad under the Edge branging, most likely as the long-leaked Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, as well as the newly minted Motorola Edge 30 Neo (the Lite version, if you will).
Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo specs and colors
The Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo will be available in Black Onyx, Very Peri, Aqua Foam, and Ice Palace colors that you can see exhibited in the official spy press pictures below:
It won't be a flagship phone, but its midrange specs below should come at a very pleasant price range is and when it launches stateside, but all be revealed on September 8.
Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 30 Fusion specs
|Specs
|Motorola Edge 30 Neo
|Edge 30 Fusion
|Display
|- 6.5 inches
- P-OLED
- 120Hz refresh rate
|- 6.5 inches
- AMOLED
- FHD+
- 144Hz
|Cameras
|- 64MP main
- 13MP ultra-wide
|- 50MP main
- 13MP ultra-wide
- 2MP (used for depth)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 695
|Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm)
|Memory and storage
|8/256GB
|- 8/128GB
- 12/256GB
- 12/512GB
|Battery
|4020mAh
|4720mAh
|Charging
|68W
|68W
|Software
|Android 12, MYUI 4.0
|Android 12, MYUI 4.0
