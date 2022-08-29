 Motorola Edge 30 Neo specs and colors leak out, the Lite-est in the series - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Motorola Edge 30 Neo specs and colors leak out, the Lite-est in the series

Motorola
Motorola Edge 30 Neo specs and colors leak out, the Lite-est in the series
Besides the flagship Edge model, Motorola will also release an affordable Edge 30 Neo model globally and, thanks to Evan Blass supplying info to 91Mobiles, it won't be necessary to guess the colors it will be painted in as he has leaked them all out.

Motorola already announced its top-end 2022 phones the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro, but these models were for the markets in China, along with its new Razr 2022 foldable. The company, however, has scheduled a September 8 event, right after Apple's iPhone 14 unveiling, and teases three phones for it, indicating that it might announce the global release of its three new phones.



While the Moto Razr 2022's naming scheme will probably remain, the others would most likely be released abroad under the Edge branging, most likely as the long-leaked Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, as well as the newly minted Motorola Edge 30 Neo (the Lite version, if you will).


Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo specs and colors



The Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo will be available in Black Onyx, Very Peri, Aqua Foam, and Ice Palace colors that you can see exhibited in the official spy press pictures below:


It won't be a flagship phone, but its midrange specs below should come at a very pleasant price range is and when it launches stateside, but all be revealed on September 8.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 30 Fusion specs



SpecsMotorola Edge 30 NeoEdge 30 Fusion
Display- 6.5 inches
- P-OLED
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 6.5 inches
- AMOLED
- FHD+
- 144Hz
Cameras- 64MP main
- 13MP ultra-wide		- 50MP main
- 13MP ultra-wide
- 2MP (used for depth)
ProcessorSnapdragon 695Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm)
Memory and storage8/256GB- 8/128GB
- 12/256GB
- 12/512GB
Battery4020mAh4720mAh
Charging68W68W
SoftwareAndroid 12, MYUI 4.0Android 12, MYUI 4.0

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless