Motorola's Edge (2024) mid-ranger becomes a no-brainer at this sub-$300 price

Thanks to its mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 silicon and 8GB of RAM, our friend here packs enough firepower to handle almost every task with ease. During our review, we even managed to run demanding games like League of Legends Wild Rift without any issues. Not to mention that the high 144Hz refresh rate adds up to the impressive performance and makes the phone feel snappy.



What's more, it comes with a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1300 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. So, in addition to its power, the phone delivers a great viewing experience on the go, especially if you stream content in HDR10+.



It's no slouch in the camera department, either. The 50 MP main snapper on deck takes photos with vibrant colors. That said, the phone lacks a telephoto lens, so zooming in 5X or 10X results in a loss in quality.



In conclusion, the Motorola Edge (2024) is definitely worth going for as it delivers fast performance, a great viewing experience, and capable cameras. And at just under $300, this handsome fella is a steal. So, don't dilly-dally! Act fast and grab one at a bargain price now!