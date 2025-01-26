Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Motorola's Edge (2024) mid-ranger becomes a no-brainer at this sub-$300 price

Motorola Deals
A close-up of the Motorola's Edge (2024).
A few weeks ago, we reported that Amazon was offering a sweet $105 discount on the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024). And while this offer was worth taking advantage of, Amazon's current deal on this bad boy is even better.

Right now, Motorola's mid-ranger is selling for 45% less, meaning you can snag one for $250 off if you hurry up and take advantage of this deal. Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market for just under $300, which is an unmissable offer, for sure. Just hurry up, as it would be a shame if you missed this chance to grab such a capable handset at a bargain price.

Motorola Edge (2024): Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (45%)
Snag the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) for $250 off on Amazon and score one of the best mid-range phones for just under $300. The phone offers speedy performance thanks to its capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. What's more, it captures beautiful pictures. Act fast and save big while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to its mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 silicon and 8GB of RAM, our friend here packs enough firepower to handle almost every task with ease. During our review, we even managed to run demanding games like League of Legends Wild Rift without any issues. Not to mention that the high 144Hz refresh rate adds up to the impressive performance and makes the phone feel snappy.

What's more, it comes with a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1300 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. So, in addition to its power, the phone delivers a great viewing experience on the go, especially if you stream content in HDR10+.

It's no slouch in the camera department, either. The 50 MP main snapper on deck takes photos with vibrant colors. That said, the phone lacks a telephoto lens, so zooming in 5X or 10X results in a loss in quality.

In conclusion, the Motorola Edge (2024) is definitely worth going for as it delivers fast performance, a great viewing experience, and capable cameras. And at just under $300, this handsome fella is a steal. So, don't dilly-dally! Act fast and grab one at a bargain price now!
