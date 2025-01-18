Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Speedy Motorola Edge (2024) is still a must-have at $105 off on Amazon

A close-up of a hand holding the Motorola Edge (2024).
Getting a capable mid-range phone at an even more affordable price is always welcome. And we're excited that one of the best mid-rangers on the market, the Motorola Edge (2024) is discounted on Amazon at this very moment.

A third-party seller is offering a sweet $105 discount on this handsome fella, allowing you to grab one for less than $445. We agree that this markdown is a bit shy of the massive $250 price cut the phone was available for a while.

Motorola Edge (2024): Save $105 on Amazon!

Grab the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) for $105 off on Amazon. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. What's more, it captures beautiful photos. Act fast and snag one for just under $445 today!
$105 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon
 

However, at the time of writing, only Amazon's offer lets you save a decent amount on an unlocked Motorola Edge (2024), as the phone is available at its usual price of about $550 at Best Buy, Walmart, and even Motorola. And given how much this bad boy brings to the table, we believe that it's a great bargain even at its current cost.

Rocking a capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, our friend here delivers speedy performance and can deal with demanding tasks and games like League of Legends Wild Rift with ease. What's more, it supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it feel even faster.

In addition to its high refresh rate, the 6.6-inch P-OLED display on deck packs a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1300 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. Thanks to all that, you'll enjoy a great watching experience with vibrant colors, especially if the content you're streaming is in HDR10+.

The phone offers quite a lot in the camera department, too. Its 50 MP main snapper captures detailed photos with bright colors. However, there's no telephoto lens, so zooming in 5X or 10X will likely reduce the quality.

All in all, the Motorola Edge (2024) offers speedy performance, a beautiful display, and good camera capabilities at a cheaper price. So, don't wait and save on one now while the offer lasts!
