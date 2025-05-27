Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Hefty discount slingshots the mid-range Edge (2024) into the budget segment

The phone boasts impressive performance, has a gorgeous display and is an absolute must-have at this price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding a Motorola Edge (2024).
High-end smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro and the Galaxy S25 Ultra—which can currently be yours for up to $870 off with a trade-in, by the way—are worth every penny.

However, the problem is that you usually have to drop a serious amount of cash to rock one of these bad boys. And that's hardly a great financial move if all you need is a solid phone for everyday tasks like calls and watching videos. A smarter choice would be to go for a mid-range phone—ideally, one that's heavily discounted.

Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $300 with tarde-in at Motorola!

$249 99
$549 99
$300 off (55%)
Motorola is slashing $200 off the price of its mid-range Edge (2024), bringing it down to just $349.99. And if you trade in your old phone, you can snag an extra $100 off! Packed with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this phone delivers smooth, speedy performance—making it an absolute steal at this price. Act fast before this deal disappears!
Buy at Motorola


For instance, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a great pick right now, selling for a whopping $200 off on Motorola.com. This allows you to get one for only $349.99, down from its usual price of around $550. On top of that, you can trade in your old handset to score extra savings. Motorola claims that it offers a $100 trade-in discount on most phones.

Truth be told, this isn't a new promo. Motorola has been offering this same $200 discount—$300 with the trade-in—for quite a while now. However, the Motorola Edge (2024) is one of the best mid-range phones on the market and is a steal at its current sub-$350 price. So, while the offer isn't brand-spanking-new, we believe it's still quite unmissable.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it is built to tackle just about any task with ease. Even demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift run smoothly.

In addition, it comes with a stunning 6.6-inch P-OLED display featuring a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and impressive 1300-nit brightness. Whether you're streaming HDR content or just enjoying regular YouTube videos, you'll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. Plus, with its buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, the phone feels fast and responsive.

Beyond its incredible display and firepower, our friend here also delivers when it comes to camera performance. It boasts a 50MP main snapper, which captures impressive photos—especially for a camera on a device priced at just $349.99. However, since it misses out on a telephoto lens, zooming in may lead to a loss of sharpness and detail.

Nevertheless, the Edge (2024) offers outstanding value at its current price on Motorola.com. The deal gets even better when you factor in the generous trade-in discount, making it an irresistible bargain. If you're looking for a fast and reliable mid-range phone at a great price, this is your chance! But don't wait too long—the offer won't last forever!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week

Latest News

Yes, you all love your iPhones and Galaxies, but here's why you shouldn't sleep on the competition
Yes, you all love your iPhones and Galaxies, but here's why you shouldn't sleep on the competition
Will the iPhone 17 Air beat the Galaxy S25 Edge?
Will the iPhone 17 Air beat the Galaxy S25 Edge?
Samsung and Apple's underperformance causes rare decline for Europe's smartphone market
Samsung and Apple's underperformance causes rare decline for Europe's smartphone market
OnePlus 13s brings big features in a small body – and locks them to one market only
OnePlus 13s brings big features in a small body – and locks them to one market only
OnePlus is going all-in on AI – and its new Plus Mind space is just the beginning
OnePlus is going all-in on AI – and its new Plus Mind space is just the beginning
The Galaxy Buds FE are selling for next to nothing at a 52% discount
The Galaxy Buds FE are selling for next to nothing at a 52% discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless