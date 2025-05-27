Hefty discount slingshots the mid-range Edge (2024) into the budget segment
The phone boasts impressive performance, has a gorgeous display and is an absolute must-have at this price.
High-end smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro and the Galaxy S25 Ultra—which can currently be yours for up to $870 off with a trade-in, by the way—are worth every penny.
However, the problem is that you usually have to drop a serious amount of cash to rock one of these bad boys. And that's hardly a great financial move if all you need is a solid phone for everyday tasks like calls and watching videos. A smarter choice would be to go for a mid-range phone—ideally, one that's heavily discounted.
For instance, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a great pick right now, selling for a whopping $200 off on Motorola.com. This allows you to get one for only $349.99, down from its usual price of around $550. On top of that, you can trade in your old handset to score extra savings. Motorola claims that it offers a $100 trade-in discount on most phones.
Truth be told, this isn't a new promo. Motorola has been offering this same $200 discount—$300 with the trade-in—for quite a while now. However, the Motorola Edge (2024) is one of the best mid-range phones on the market and is a steal at its current sub-$350 price. So, while the offer isn't brand-spanking-new, we believe it's still quite unmissable.
In addition, it comes with a stunning 6.6-inch P-OLED display featuring a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and impressive 1300-nit brightness. Whether you're streaming HDR content or just enjoying regular YouTube videos, you'll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. Plus, with its buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, the phone feels fast and responsive.
Beyond its incredible display and firepower, our friend here also delivers when it comes to camera performance. It boasts a 50MP main snapper, which captures impressive photos—especially for a camera on a device priced at just $349.99. However, since it misses out on a telephoto lens, zooming in may lead to a loss of sharpness and detail.
Nevertheless, the Edge (2024) offers outstanding value at its current price on Motorola.com. The deal gets even better when you factor in the generous trade-in discount, making it an irresistible bargain. If you're looking for a fast and reliable mid-range phone at a great price, this is your chance! But don't wait too long—the offer won't last forever!
