Amazon's Black Friday deal on the amazing Motorola Edge+ (2023) is back with a bang
Did you miss last month’s Black Friday Amazon promo on the Edge+ (2023)? It’s back with a bang, possibly giving you this year’s last chance to get Motorola’s highly capable flagship at a bargain price. In case you don’t recall, the offer in question is none other than the hefty $200 price cut we came across during last month’s savings event.
Inside and out, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is built to impress. It sports an endless edge design, an impressive 6.7-inch OLED display with refresh rates that go all the way up to 165Hz, blazing-fast performance facilitated by Qualcomm’s high-end SoC… the list goes on and on. No wonder this is one of the best Android phones in 2023!
This phone doesn’t disappoint in the audio department, either. Motorola integrated a dual Dolby Atmos speaker system, positioning one speaker at the top and another at the bottom to facilitate an enhanced stereo experience.
As far as endurance is concerned, this puppy comes with a large 5,1000mAh battery with 68W TurboCharging. Supposedly, these turbocharging speeds give you a day’s power in just nine minutes.
There’s no denying it – this phone indeed puts a lot to the table to make a worthwhile purchase right now. If you seek to upgrade to a new Android phone soon, we suggest you consider pulling the trigger on this blazing-hot deal while it’s still up for grabs.
Granted, this phone has plenty of competitors, which is probably why it can be a tough sell at its regular price. However, now that we see it at 25% off again, we believe it’s certainly far more attractive. After all, when you think about it, not many phones in that price range offer things like 165Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance.
If you’re all about selfies, you’d be pleased to know that Motorola has added a great 60MP front camera that produces spot-on, Instagram-worthy selfies. The rear camera configuration is just as impressive, too. You get a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, plus 12MP 2x zoom. Both 50MP sensors use quad-pixel binning, giving you sharp 12MP images with vibrant colors and just the right amount of exposure.
