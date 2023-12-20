Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Amazon is selling the midrange gem, the Motorola Edge 2023, at a crazy low price just for Christmas

Motorola Deals
Amazon is selling the midrange gem, the Motorola edge 2023, at a crazy low price just for Christmas
As we reported, Amazon is still selling the incredible Motorola Edge+ 2023 with its Black Friday discount of $200. The phone is just incredible, so if you are in the market for an extremely powerful device with a price tag that won't tank your bank account, we suggest you act fast and snatch a Motorola Edge+ 2023 from Amazon now.

However, if you want to save even more on a new smartphone and are willing to go for a mid-ranger instead of a top-tier handset, feel free to pull the trigger on this deal instead.

Currently, Amazon has Motorola's brand-new mid-ranger, the Edge (2023), on sale with a bonkers 42% discount, allowing you to save a whopping $250 on this beautiful phone and snatch a brand-new mid-range smartphone at an extremely budget-friendly price.

Equipped with a powerful Dimensity 7030 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers great performance. It can even run heavy apps and demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without any hiccups.

Additionally, the Motorola Edge (2023) comes with a 6.6-inch display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits, a 2400 x 1080 resolution, and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. Moreover, the screen has HDR10+ support, which means you will enjoy an even more incredible watching experience when you stream movies and TV shows in HDR10+.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge (2023) sports a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps. The phone also takes good-looking photos, albeit not at the level of a high-end smartphone.

As for battery life, the phone packs a 4400 mAh power cell, which has enough juice to get you through the day without recharging. Also, this handsome mid-range fella comes with 68W TurboPower charging, and it's even shipped with a charger inside the box.

So, with decent specs, fast charging, and now a way more budget-friendly price tag, the Motorola Edge (2023) is currently a real bang for your buck. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to snatch it at a lower price now, since tomorrow may be late, and this is an opportunity you definitely don't want to miss out on.
