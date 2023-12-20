Amazon is selling the midrange gem, the Motorola edge 2023, at a crazy low price just for Christmas

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Now $250 OFF on Amazon! Grab the Motorola Edge 2023 from Amazon and save $250. The phone has awesome performance, a gorgeous display, nice battery life, and even comes with 68W wired charging. The phone is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price. $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

Equipped with a powerful Dimensity 7030 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers great performance. It can even run heavy apps and demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without any hiccups.Additionally, the Motorola Edge (2023) comes with a 6.6-inch display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits, a 2400 x 1080 resolution, and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. Moreover, the screen has HDR10+ support, which means you will enjoy an even more incredible watching experience when you stream movies and TV shows in HDR10+.In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge (2023) sports a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps. The phone also takes good-looking photos, albeit not at the level of a high-end smartphone.As for battery life, the phone packs a 4400 mAh power cell, which has enough juice to get you through the day without recharging. Also, this handsome mid-range fella comes with 68W TurboPower charging, and it's even shipped with a charger inside the box.So, with decent specs, fast charging, and now a way more budget-friendly price tag, the Motorola Edge (2023) is currently a real bang for your buck. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to snatch it at a lower price now, since tomorrow may be late, and this is an opportunity you definitely don't want to miss out on.